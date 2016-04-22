Bradley couple busted for pot growing

Bradley police busted a couple who were growing marijuana in their house near Bradley Central School.

On Wednesday, police discovered the operation during the search in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Arrested were Joshua E. Oden, 37, and Renee K. Kennedy, 31. They were charged with manufacturing 20 to 50 cannabis plants, intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge set Oden's bond at $5,000 and Kennedy's at $2,000.

Police confiscated 411.1 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of $3,000. There were 21 plants from an indoor grow system and several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Police have been investigating the pair for two weeks, according to a release.