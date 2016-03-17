Momence man gets 15 years for drug trafficking

A Momence man arrested in one of the area's largest drug busts was sentenced by a Kankakee County judge to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Ricardo Munguia, 45, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking for the May 2013 arrest. The 15-year sentence will be served at 50 percent, meaning he gets credit for every day served. He was facing between 12 and 18 years. If he had been convicted at trial, Munguia faced up to 60 years.

By accepting the state's plea agreement, five other charges for delivery and possession of cannabis and controlled substance were dropped.

Munguia agreed to move 140 pounds of marijuana for an undercover DEA agent. He was arrested at a truck stop south of Kankakee by the Kankakee's Major Crimes Task Force in a operation that included federal authorities. The trek to transport the marijuana to Kankakee County started near his boyhood home in Weslaco, Texas, located near the Mexican border.

During a September hearing, Munguia told the court he was selling pounds of weed to make enough money "to go legit" and give his daughter a better life.