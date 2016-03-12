Bourbonnais man charged in double murder

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Bourbonnais man in connection with a double homicide earlier this week in Joliet.

The warrant charged William N. Krasawski, 41, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael R. Oram, 48, of Joliet, and Jamie L. Wills, 43, of Lockport.

A judge set Krasawski's bond at $5 million, according to a news release from Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.

His first court appearance has not been set. He was to be booked into the Will County jail Friday, according to the release.

Krasawski was taken into custody Thursday as a person of interest. Police, at the time, said he either witnessed or was involved in the crimes.

Oram and Wills were discovered inside Fleet Specialty Painting and Auto Body, 809 E. Cass St., on Wednesday. Will County Coroner Patrick O'Neil said multiple blunt force trauma to the head was the preliminary cause of death for both victims.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections records, Krasawski was on parole after serving six years for an aggravated vehicle hijacking out of Cook County. He was released last August.

IDOC records also indicate Krasawski had served prison time for four other convictions, dating back to 1997.