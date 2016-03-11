300 days for public indecency

A Momence man arrested last April for public indecency in Island Park was sentenced to 300 days in Jerome Combs Detention Center on Thursday.

Adam K. Wilson, 52, accepted a plea agreement in exchange for the sentence, which was about two months shy of the maximum.

Two other cases were dismissed, including one for a public indecency arrest in the same park.

Wilson was convicted on a child sex offense charge in Florida in March 1997. He is not required by law to register in Illinois.

However, he must stay at least 500 feet away from any school, school grounds or public park.