43 grams of heroin seized in Braidwood bust

An anonymous tip led Braidwood police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents to a motel where a couple was selling heroin last Thursday.

According to reports, Anthony J. Alvarez, 18, of Essex, and Tabatha Powell, 19, of Dwight, were talking to authorities, when an officer spotted a needle on a dresser.

A search found 262 bags of heroin (43.2 grams) worth about $2,500.

Alvarez and Powell were arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Both were taken to the Will County Adult Detention Center.

These arrests follow a Dec. 30 raid of a home that resulted in the arrests of three people. Police confiscated 5.6 grams of heroin and several other items.

Jonathon Kincade, 26, of Morris; Danita Morgan, 39, of Braidwood; and Zachary Connor, 27, of Braidwood; all were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Braidwood officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of West Cermak Road.