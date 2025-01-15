Shaw Local

Business | Kankakee County

Property Lines: Jan. 15, 2025

lisascanlon.jpg (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal

McColly Rosenboom Real Estate announced its volume leaders for the month of December in its residential and land divisions.

The top producers were were <strong>Lisa Scanlon, Millie Zigtema, Diane Farino, Betty Hofbauer, Angie Griffith</strong> and <strong>Sandra Girard</strong>.

All are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.

For more information, go to the agent’s website at McColly.com, or call 815-939-1255.