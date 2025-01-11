Outsmart scammers to protect yourself

CHICAGO — The Better Business Bureau is urging families to start the New Year with resolutions to combat scams.

“Con artists are trying to steal your hard-earned money, but there are many ways you can thwart their success,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO in a news release. “Now is the time to develop an action plan to make fraudsters fail. Sit down with your family and friends and go over these proactive steps to identify scams and avoid financial disaster.”

The loss of money, personal information, and perseverance of scammers continue with online purchase scams as the riskiest of scams.

BBB recommends adding a few precautionary steps to the New Year’s resolution list and the weight loss and financial goals to help make the upcoming days and months fraud-free.

• I resolve to be cautious with email. Be wary of unsolicited emails from a person or a company. Remember, scammers can make emails look like they are from a legitimate business, government agency, or reputable organization.

Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

• I resolve never to send money to strangers. If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send them money. This is especially true if the person asks you to transfer funds using a pre-paid debit card or CashApp.

Money sent to strangers in this way is untraceable, and once it is sent, there’s no getting it back. Scammers will try to trick you into panicking — so before making a move, think the situation through. Don’t fall for it.

• I resolve to do research before making online payments and purchases. Research the retailer before entering payment information when shopping online, or if asked to pay online, research the retailer before entering payment information. Check their report with the BBB at BBB.org.

Ask: Is this a person or business I know and trust? Do they have a working customer service number? Where is the company physically located? Would I be making payments through a secure server (https://....com)? Have I checked to see if others have complained?

• I resolve to use my best judgment when sharing my personal information. Sharing sensitive personal information with scammers opens the door to identity theft. Never share financial information, birthdate, address, Social Security/Social Insurance number, or Medicare number with an unsolicited caller.

• I resolve to create strong, unique passwords for each account. Using strong, varied passwords across accounts makes it harder for fraudsters to access multiple accounts if one is compromised.

• I resolve to enable two-factor authentication. Adding this layer of security to accounts, especially those involving finances or personal data, greatly reduces the risk of unauthorized access.

• I resolve to be social media smart. Use privacy settings on social media and only connect with people you know. Be careful about including personal information in your profile, and never reveal your address and other sensitive information — even in a “fun” quiz.

Scammers may use this information to make themselves pass as friends or relatives and earn your trust. Also, be careful when buying products you see on social media. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads.

• I resolve to regularly check my financial statements. Committing to review bank and credit card statements can help catch unauthorized transactions early.

• I resolve to educate myself about the latest scams. Staying informed on emerging scams helps you recognize and avoid new fraud tactics.

• I resolve to report a scam I see to BBB Scam Tracker to help prevent this from happening to someone else.

For more information, visit BBB.org or follow us @ChicagoBBB on social media.