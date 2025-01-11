Briefcase: Longview Capital to acquire Federated Bank

Longview Capital to acquire Federated Bank

The <strong>Longview Capital Corporation</strong> recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the stock of <strong>Federated Bank</strong> from Admiral Family Banks in an all-cash transaction.

The proposed transaction will expand Longview Capital Corporation’s branch footprint into Iroquois, Kankakee and Will counties and result in an increase in Longview Capital Corporation’s asset base to approximately $1 billion based on financial data as of Sept. 30, 2024.

“We are proud to add Federated Bank to the Longview Capital Corporation family, and it is our intention for Federated Bank to continue to operate as an independent bank charter for the foreseeable future,” said David Albin, chairman of the board and president of Longview Capital Corporation. “LCC is committed to continuing the tradition of excellent service and customer satisfaction that we are renowned for in our community. We look forward to working together to navigate this expansion and collaboration.”

Matt Clark, president & CEO of Federated Bank, said, “We are excited to join forces with a banking group that shares our values, commitment to community, and dedication to serving local customers. Together, we will build on our shared mission of providing trusted financial services to the communities we serve.”

The proposed transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies but remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by applicable bank regulatory authorities, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Longview Capital Corporation is a bank holding company based in Newman, Ill., with three banking subsidiaries: Bank of Gibson City, Longview Bank and Longview Community Bank. Between the three subsidiaries, there are 17 branches in Illinois. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Longview Capital Corporation had total assets of $887 million.

For more information, visit longviewcap.com.

Founded in 1918, as Onarga State Bank, Federated Bank was issued a charter by the State of Illinois. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Federated Bank had total assets of approximately $119 million, total deposits of approximately $98 million and total loans of approximately $54 million.

It operates four branches in Onarga, Loda, Chebanse and Bradley with a loan production office in Braidwood. For more information, visit federatedbank.com