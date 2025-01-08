Briefcase: Unknown Strength Gym holding grand opening

Unknown Strength Gym holding

grand opening

<strong>Unknown Strength Gym</strong>, new business venture, is holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 450 S. Spruce St. Unit B, C, D in Manteno.

Taking over the space that was the former Steam Hollow Brewery, Unknown Strength Gym is dedicated to fitness, health and well-being. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the modern facility, meet Unknown Strength’s team, and learn all about the training programs and packages Unknown Strength will have to offer.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there will be refreshments, tours and networking opportunities until 5 p.m.. Cameron Powell is the owner of the gym, and Unknown Strength Gym’s first full day of operation will be Monday.

For more information, contact Powell at unkstrength@yahoo.com or 815-907-7164.