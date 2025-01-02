Save money using what you have on hand

From pasta to vinegar, there are all kinds of things in your kitchen pantry that could save you all kinds of money — and frustration too! You’re going to wonder why you didn’t think of that.

CANDLELIGHTER

If you can’t light a candle without using a long lighter, grab a piece of dry spaghetti from your pantry. Strike a match and hold the flame under the spaghetti until it ignites, keeping the spaghetti so the end farthest from you is slightly downward. Once lit, extinguish the match and use the lit spaghetti to light the candle. <strong>— Erin</strong>

BAG THE FAT

Removing fat from meat drippings before you make gravy is easy. Let the drippings cool a little, then pour into a zip-type bag. I use the quart size the most. Allow it to settle long enough for the fat to congeal, seal the bag and then snip off a very tiny corner. The good drippings will come out of the hole, but the fat won’t. Once all the good stuff is out, just toss the bag. <strong>— Rosemary</strong>

FOGGY BATHROOM MIRROR

I have figured out a way to clean the toothpaste splatters from the bathroom mirror. After someone gets out of the shower and the mirror is all fogged up, I grab an old rag and wipe down the mirror. The heat and steam from the shower softens those pesky little toothpaste splatters, and they wipe away with ease. Later, I use a solution of vinegar and water to make it shine. <strong>— Valerie</strong>

FORK IT

My favorite kitchen tool is a large table fork. Some flatware styles are extra big and heavy, making the fork just right for stirring and mixing. It works better than a large spoon, and with the quick turn of the wrist, it even whips like a whisk. The fork fits in my flatware drawer, and I have found extra-large forks at thrift stores. <strong>— Jo</strong>

DISCOUNTED BY A DENT

We bought a brand-new dishwasher that we found on Craigslist for only $230. It was a high-end, stainless steel model that retailed for $799. A delivery truck had dropped another dishwasher on top of it, denting the top. We inspected it and didn’t find any damage to the machine. We covered a hammer with a soft cloth and banged out the dent, but once installed, the damage was unseen. We installed it ourselves and are still enjoying the savings. <strong>— Ginger, email</strong>

VINEGAR CLEANER

Having children with sensitive skin, I’ve learned to disinfect my home without the use of harsh chemicals such as bleach or ammonia. Vinegar in a spray bottle is my cleaner: full strength for the bathroom, and diluted for windows, wood floor, linoleum and tile. I use it to clean my car windows, vinyl upholstery, door handles and vinyl mats. I use vinegar once a month to clean my coffee maker and once every six months to clean my hot tub and dishwasher. Mixed with baking soda, I clean my refrigerator, porcelain kitchen sinks and bathtub. <strong>— Colleen</strong>

DIY BROWN SUGAR

Brown sugar can be replaced with one cup of white sugar plus one to two tablespoons of molasses. Place both into a bowl and stir to mix using a fork. Hint: I find this to be so much better than commercial brown sugar, I’ve made a permanent switch. And I only make as much as needed at the time. No more brown sugar turning hard as a brick. <strong>— Caleb</strong>