Surprising ways to use car wax around the house

Let me guess: There’s an old can of car wax lurking in your garage, possibly next to a stash of mystery keys and a box labeled “random screws.” Well, it’s time to dig it out, dust it off and hope it hasn’t turned into fossilized goo. By the time you’re done reading, you’ll be itching to give these unexpected tips a try. Who knew car wax could be such a household hero?

FOG-FREE MIRRORS

Picture this: You step out of a gloriously hot shower, only to find your bathroom mirror foggier than a horror movie scene. No more! Rub a small amount of car wax on the mirror, let it dry, then buff it with a soft cloth. Voila — no fog, and you can now admire yourself without waiting for the steam to clear.

TUB AND SINK FIXTURES THAT SPARKLE

If your faucets are looking more “water-spotted tragedy” than “blinged-out brilliance,” car wax to the rescue. Apply a dab, let it dry and buff it off. Not only will they shine like new, but they’ll also resist future water spots. Your bathroom just leveled up.

RUST-FREE TOOLS

Rusty garden shears? No, thank you. A quick coat of car wax on the metal parts of your tools will keep rust away and hinges moving smoothly. Bonus: You’ll feel like a DIY superhero.

A GRILL THAT GLEAMS

Before you fire up the grill for your next backyard cookout, give the outside a coat of car wax. It’ll repel watermarks and make cleaning a breeze. Just make sure the grill is cool, or you’ll have a whole different kind of cleanup on your hands.

SLICK TABLETOPS

Plastic, laminate or Formica tabletops can shine like a showroom floor with a little car wax love. Wipe on, buff off and bask in the glow of your brilliance.

PATIO FURNITURE PROTECTION

Whether your patio set is metal, plastic or vinyl, a layer of car wax will fend off rust, repel watermarks and keep everything looking sharp. It’s like SPF for your furniture.

RUSTY RINGS, BEGONE

You know those annoying rust circles left by aerosol cans in the shower, garage or under the sink? Rub car wax on the bottom of the cans, and voila — problem solved. No more unsightly marks.

WHITE RINGS ON FURNITURE

Forgot a coaster? No worries. Rub a little car wax into that white ring on your table with your finger until it disappears. Let it dry, then buff. It’s like the oops-never-happened magic trick of household hacks.

SMOOTH-SLIDING DRAWERS

Sticky drawers and stubborn sliding doors are no match for car wax. Dab a little on the tracks, and suddenly everything glides like butter. No WD-40 needed!

GREASE-FREE BACKSPLASHES

Grease splatters behind the stove can turn into a nightmare. Not if you apply car wax first! Wipe it on the backsplash, and grease will wipe off as easily as a toddler smearing spaghetti sauce.

STOP CORROSION IN ITS TRACKS

Car wax isn’t just for tools — it’s perfect for mailboxes, outdoor lights and garage door mechanisms. Rub away rust, apply wax and you’ll stop further corrosion while feeling like a home maintenance pro.

GRANITE AND MARBLE THAT GLOW

Granite countertops looking a little dull? A coat of car wax will fill in fine scratches and restore their shine. It’s an easy fix that’ll make you feel fancy.

Who knew that dusty can of car wax was your home’s best-kept secret weapon? Now go forth and wax everything (within reason). Just don’t forget to save a little for the car — after all, it deserves some love too.