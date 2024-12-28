BBB alert: Surviving the rush to return holiday gifts

CHICAGO — This holiday season, shoppers are expected to spend over $979.5 billion on gifts for their loved ones, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Despite the best intentions, some gifts may not hit the mark. According to the National Retail Federation, retailers anticipate the return rate for the winter holidays will be 17% higher, on average, than the 16.9 % annual overall return rate.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises that gifts which don’t fit, aren’t liked, or aren’t needed often end up being returned or exchanged. While the adage “The customer is always right, ” popularized by retailers Marshall Field and Gordon Selfridge, once held true, the landscape has evolved.

“Today, it’s about goodwill and customer service,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO in a news release. “Stores are not legally obligated to accept returns or exchanges unless the merchandise is defective or misrepresented.

“Most retailers do offer return and exchange programs, but the specifics are at their discretion. It’s crucial to double-check store policies this holiday season, even if you’re familiar with the brand, as policies can change at any time.”

BBB TIPS

<strong>Get to know store policies</strong>. Find out if the store has a return policy and, if so, how it works. Understand that many retailers change their policies for the holiday season.

If the store allows returns or exchanges, find out if you need to pay a restocking fee.

Ask the seller if they offer cash refunds, exchanges, or store credit. Store policies are usually posted at the checkout counter or printed on the back of receipts.

<strong>Understand online store return policies</strong>. If you are shopping online, search for the seller’s return policy and read it through before clicking “buy.” Find out if they accept returns or exchanges and who pays for the shipping when an item is returned. In some cases, you can save on shipping fees by returning an online purchase to the local brick-and-mortar store.

<strong>Get the details on a product’s warranty</strong>. Most electronics and home appliances come with warranties that are to be fulfilled by the manufacturer, not the retailer. Find out how returns and repairs are handled if an item stops working or needs replacement parts. Will the retailer ship the item to the manufacturer for you? Or will you need to deal with the manufacturer directly? Knowing the answers will leave you well-prepared for any future issues.

<strong>Keep your receipt and packaging</strong>. Most stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can present the item with its receipt and original packaging. Always include a gift receipt with items you give and hold on to any gift receipts you receive.

<strong>Bring your ID</strong>. Many stores ask to see your ID when you return an item to avoid holiday return scams. Sometimes retailers require you to bring your ID and the original form of payment. If this is the policy of the store where your gift is from, you may need the assistance of the gift giver in order to be reimbursed.

<strong>Make returns in a timely fashion</strong>. Almost all return policies are valid during a specific time period. Some stores modify their return period during the holidays, so don’t risk missing your chance to make your return. Take the item back to the store without delay.

For More Information, visit BBB.org .