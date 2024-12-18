Main Street: Christmas is a time of stories, including yours

Stories can make us laugh, cry, inspire us and motivate us. Kids relish the stories about Rudolph, Frosty, Santa Claus and the Grinch. And of course, The Babe in the Manger story. So much of the Christmas season with family and friends is making new memories (stories) and recalling fun and even challenging times.

Most of the population also recognizes that Christmas is a celebration of the “Greatest Story Ever Told.” Millions of Americans in their churches and other venues will hear the story told and see it reenacted. Last night, my wife and I attended a performance of the magnificent Handel’s Messiah, which is essentially a story.

Just this past week, we made our first trip to Branson, Mo. We were amazed by the quality of the performances. They were better than we have seen at Disney or elsewhere. Each concert had at least a part of their program dedicated to the “Greatest Story Ever Told.” In addition, many of the performers had personal stories about songs they wrote or performed. It created a much more interesting and engaging performance.

However, stories can and should be used throughout the year to effectively communicate whatever message you are trying to get across. Cognitive brain expert John Medina said even the most compelling speakers need to realize that the average human has an attention span of about 10 minutes. What will happen if you have to present a one-to-two hour training session? Medina says you have to “change up” what you do about every 10 minutes.

You can use many techniques, such as getting the audience to participate, doing a role play, or saying something startling. But the most effective way is to use the power and magic of telling a compelling story.

Roy Peter Clark of the Poynter Institute, said stories bring life and action to your topic. He says, “Reports convey information. Stories create experience. Reports transfer knowledge. Stories transport the reader, crossing time, space, and imagination boundaries. The report points us there. The story puts us there.”

About seven or eight years ago, I discovered the magic phrase “Let me tell you a story.” Suppose you are giving a talk or trying to establish rapport with others. That magic phrase immediately grabs others’ attention. But be careful when telling personal stories. I remember reading a newspaper columnist who, in the space of 700 or 800 words, used the word “I “over 40 times. Include your audience by indicating how the stories you tell are relevant, and please, please, please don’t go into irrelevant, painful, excruciating detail that is not germane to the point of your story.

Now, I would like to go in an entirely different direction. I’m going to recommend a last-minute Christmas gift — or for an upcoming birthday or other celebration. You may have seen ads for a computer personal autobiography program called Storyworth.

At a certain point in your life, you get to the place where all your previous generation’s family members are gone, and what everyone knew now no one knows.

My experience has been not until people are in their 30s or even 40s are they much interested in family and personal histories. Unfortunately by then much of the basic knowledge has faded away into obscurity.

About a year ago, our daughter, now age 37, sent us a subscription to Storyworth. Here is how it worked. Once a week, the program sent a question via email that she wanted to know about. Here is just a sample of some of the fascinating questions: “What are some things I looked forward to as a child? What was Mom like when I was a child and what I admired about her? What were three stores in your hometown you looked forward to going to as a kid? What makes life worth living? Were you well-behaved or badly behaved as a child? What stories do you have about your first cars?”

The idea is to write an answer to one question a week, but frankly, I got behind and did several all at once. Some answers were a brief paragraph, and others took several pages. The beauty of the program is that it formats it into an attractive book style. Ultimately, you will have a fully bound book of your autobiography.

You can also upload pictures if you like. I did mine a little differently. I used the program to capture my stories and then transferred them back into Microsoft Word so I could add my pictures, attractive borders, etc., and printed mine, placed them in plastic cover sheets, and into a notebook.

There are hundreds of questions available, so the person asking the questions has a vast library, or they can write their own questions. The program keeps all your stories in a private secure database, and you can edit them until you finish your set of questions. There is also the option to download your entire story into a formatted pdf file which you can keep and/or send the file to others. In the past, I had started to write my autobiography several times, but never got it off the ground. This program, in the best sense of the word, “forced” me to do it.

I’m not here to “sell” you this program, but I’m so glad I did this for my daughter and myself. It brought back many things I had forgotten about. A full 30-40 % of these things my wife doesn’t even know about, so a variety of family members are going to benefit from this. In the long run, this is one of the most precious gifts you could ever give to your family and yourself. By the way, a company, church, or non-profit organization could use this program to document its history.

Website descriptions say this:

“Think of Storyworth like a conversation. Once a week, choose a question to inspire someone to write. They’ll simply reply with an email, which is shared with you. At the end of a year, their stories are bound into a beautiful keepsake book.

“Our Memoir subscriptions come with a year of question prompt emails and one black-and-white interior book. The cost is $99 for a Memoir subscription.”

For more information, go to their website welcome.storyworth.com/

Merry Christmas everyone. May all your stories have happy endings.