10 resources for caregivers

Planning for an uncertain future can feel downright overwhelming — like trying to pack for a trip without knowing the destination. Whether you’re making arrangements for elderly parents or figuring out your own plan, I am confident that the following books, websites and organizations will give you the kind of help, support and information you need.

BOOKS

“The Complete Eldercare Planner” by Joy Loverde. This is the most complete resource between two covers. Caring for aging parents, loved ones or other elders in your life can feel overwhelming, whether you’ve been thrust into the role unexpectedly or are thoughtfully planning your own future care. Now in its fourth edition, “The Complete Eldercare Planner” is here to guide you through the challenges of today’s caregiving landscape, offering practical tools and insights tailored to your unique situation.

“Long-Term Care: How to Plan and Pay for It” by Attorney Joseph L. Matthews, 14th Edition. This reader-friendly book offers straight-talking information on choosing and paying for care, as well as excellent information on Medicare, Medicaid and long-term care insurance.

“They’re Your Parents, Too!: How Siblings Can Survive Their Parents’ Aging Without Driving Each Other Crazy” by Francine Russo. Here’s a book that is indispensable for anyone who has siblings and aging parents. Includes real-life stories and helpful family negotiation techniques, as well as practical advice on a wide range of topics, such as how to choose a gerontologist and a financial planner.

WEBSITES

Eldercare (ElderCare.gov) is a public service of the Administration on Aging, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that connects older Americans and their caregivers with information on senior services in their area. Just type in your zip code and the kind of information you’re looking for, or call (800) 677-1116.

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA.org): Supporting the supporter is the role of an elder law attorney. You can find an elder or special-needs attorney in your area using the search function on this highly regarded, not-for-profit site.

The National Council on Aging (NCOA.org) is a nonprofit advocacy group that works with thousands of organizations across the country to help seniors find jobs and benefits, improve their health and live independently. It also offers an excellent free booklet, “Use Your Home to Stay at Home,” that gives an overview of reverse mortgages in an easy-to-read format. Go to ncoa.org/article/use-your-home-to-stay-at-home to get this free download.

Medicare.gov is the single best place to learn all about Medicare. Includes up-to-the-minute changes as well as help with benefits eligibility and enrollment. Or call 800-MED-ICARE.

LongTermCare.gov is a clearinghouse for long-term care presented by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. You’ll find a lot of good information here — from how to assess your need to what to look for in long-term health insurance policies.

OTHER

Medicaid: To find specific details about your state program, search online with the name of your state plus the word “Medicaid.” For general information, go to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website at CMS.gov.

The Senior Health Insurance Program Volunteer counselors are available free of charge through this organization to assist Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers with Medicare, prescription drugs, long-term care and related issues. Go to ShipHelp.org, then click on “SHIP Locator” to find your state’s specific and very helpful information.