How much to change a headlight?

<strong>Q:</strong> I recently took my Jeep in for routine service including the replacement of the driver’s side headlamp. I know that it’s a pain to replace, but $650 to replace the bulb seems to me to be outrageous. The dealership said the HID ballast alone was about $450. I asked if I could switch to LED technology instead and was told no. Is it true that LEDs are not an option? Should I move on to an independent mechanic? <strong>— L.A., Champaign, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> High intensity discharge (HID) lighting can be expensive to repair. But you may not have to replace the ballast. Replace the xenon lamp first and, if it works, you’re done — almost. Replace both lamps and the color temperature will be the same. I know of no swap you can make for LEDs. Yeah, check around for an independent shop.

<strong>Q:</strong> How do you feel about oil catch cans? I have a low mileage 2019 Lincoln Nautilus with a 2.0-liter and a new 2024 Nissan Frontier with a 3.8-liter engine. I’m hoping to keep both vehicles long term. Wondering if a catch can is worth the effort. <strong>— J.D., Colorado Springs, Colorado</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Catch cans are designed to turn oil vapor back to a stored liquid. For high-performance applications and racing, catch cans are useful. Ditto for engines with direct fuel injection to reduce unwanted buildup on the injectors. Modern engines have positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) that directs oil vapors back into the combustion chamber.

The PCV valve was the first emission control device installed on engines back in the 1960s. Prior to that, oil vapor was directed out via a draft tube pointed toward the pavement. Some readers may remember the nasty, slippery stripe it created down the center of the lane.

<strong>Q:</strong> My evening commute home is nearly an hour long, and this time of year it is after dark. Nearly every evening I’ll encounter one or two vehicles without functioning taillights, although the headlights are on. With the various settings on the headlight switch these days, is it possible that auto makers have one that turns on headlights but not taillights? My only other theory is a malfunction, but I find it hard to believe there could be so many malfunctioning taillights out there. <strong>— R.B., Crystal Lake, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Many cars still use the headlights for daytime running lights (DRLs). The DRLs do not activate the taillights. When the sun goes down, the DRLs remain lit and some drivers don’t initially notice much difference. There’s no malfunction, just pilot error.

<strong>Q:</strong> I rarely use my car (Lexus RX350) and it is parked for extended periods of time on a tree-lined street. My car sustained leaf stains over the whole body. I brought it to the car wash twice, but the leaf stains are still there. I tried removing the stains manually using vinegar, baking soda, and/or soap. But this is a labor intensive job. Is there a simpler way of removing the stains? Should I bring my car to a detailing car shop, which can be costly? <strong>— B.T., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The stains may have already penetrated into the clear coat. You may be able to remove them yourself, but be careful that you don’t go through the clear coat. I suggest you leave this job to a professional detailer. It’s cheaper than a paint job. Before next fall, get a car cover. Make sure it is one that breathes.