Briefcase: Iroquois Federal announces appointments

<strong>Iroquois Federal announces appointments</strong>

Iroquois Federal recently announced that the Board of Directors of Iroquois Federal unanimously elected <strong>Walter “Chip” Hasselbring III</strong> chairman of the board. Hasselbring succeeds Gary Martin, who reached the age limit established by the company bylaws, and retired from his position as chairman of the board on Nov. 25, prior to the company’s annual meeting of stockholders.

Martin joined the board in 1985 and was elected chairman in 2000.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gary for his many contributions and dedication to the Company and Association as Chairman. The Company and the Association have benefited tremendously from his expertise, leadership and integrity,” Hasselbring said. “I look forward to continuing to work with our highly skilled and dedicated board and management to execute on our strategic priorities.”

The board appointed <strong>Joseph A. Cowan</strong> as lead independent Director. Cowan has served as an independent director of the company and the association since 2000.

In addition, Hasselbring resigned his position as president of Iroquois Federal, and the Board of Directors appointed <strong>Thomas J. Chamberlain</strong> as president of Iroquois Federal. Chamberlain was formerly senior executive vice president-chief lending officer. Hasselbring will continue to serve as CEO, overseeing the initiatives of the company, while Chamberlain will oversee the day-to-day operations and report to the CEO.

Chamberlain joined the Iroquois Federal team in 2004 to manage the Danville office and oversee growth in commercial lending. He was promoted to chief lending officer in 2010 and managed the lending activities of Iroquois Federal.

Following Chamberlain’s promotion, <strong>TJ Morris</strong> was named executive vice president-chief lending officer and Danville community president. He joined Iroquois Federal in 2010

Iroquois Federal was established in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka. Iroquois Federal operates seven offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign and a loan office in Osage Beach, Mo.