Beware of the 12 scams of Christmas

CHICAGO — ‘Tis the season for scammers to target consumers to separate them from their money or to steal their personal and/or financial information.

The Better Business Bureau compiled its naughty list of the top 12 scams of Christmas. These are schemes that consumers need to watch out for when shopping or donating during the holiday season.

“Always exercise caution with social media ads promoting discounted items, holiday events, and donation requests, as well as direct messages from strangers,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO in a news release. “If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire transfer, through a third party, or by prepaid debit or gift card, those are red flags.”

These are the scams to avoid:

<strong>1. Amazon imposters</strong>: Fake renewal emails and text messages are being sent. Because most people don’t remember when their membership is due, scammers take advantage of that. When you receive a renewal notice for any of your memberships or subscriptions, do not click on the link in any email. Go directly to the seller’s website and make any payment there.

<strong>2. Misleading social media ads</strong>: You often see products advertised on your social media feed. Always research before you buy. BBB Scam Tracker receives daily reports of people paying for items they never receive, getting charged monthly for a free trial they never signed up for, or receiving an item that is counterfeit or much different from the one advertised.

<strong>3. AI scams</strong>: Using technology, scammers can create videos of celebrities asking you to donate to a cause or buy a product. While these computer-generated images appearing on social media sites may seem to be authentic, more than likely they are not. If the appeal is for money, check the charities official website before making any donation.

<strong>4. Social media gift exchanges</strong>: This scheme pops back up each holiday season, and this year is no different. The older version was called Secret Sister. A newer version of this scam revolves around exchanging bottles of wine; another suggests purchasing $10 gifts online. There is even a twist about Secret Santa Dog, where you buy a $10 gift for your secret dog.

No matter how it’s presented, participants unwittingly share their personal information and those of their family members and friends and are tricked into buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown individuals. And — it’s an illegal pyramid scheme.

<strong>5. Holiday apps</strong>: Apple’s App Store and Google Play list dozens of holiday-themed apps where children can video chat live with Santa, light the menorah, watch Santa feed live reindeer, track his sleigh on Christmas Eve, or relay their holiday wish lists. Review privacy policies to see what information will be collected. Be wary of free apps, as they sometimes contain more advertising than apps that require a nominal fee. Free apps can also contain malware. Be sure to read reviews as well.

<strong>6. Fake texts that say you’ve been hacked</strong>: BBB receives tons of reports about fake texts and emails, many of them claiming your Amazon, PayPal, Netflix, or bank account has been compromised. Be extra cautious about unsolicited calls, emails, and texts; contact the business directly, and don’t click on any links.

<strong>7. Free gift cards</strong>: “<em>Free”</em> is the keyword here. Scammers have been known to take advantage of this weakness by sending bulk phishing emails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards. In some of these emails, scammers impersonate legitimate companies and promise gift cards to reward their loyal customers. If you receive an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as spam or junk. However, if you open the email, do not click on any links.

<strong>8. Temporary holiday jobs</strong>: Retailers typically hire seasonal workers to help meet the demands of holiday shoppers. Shippers and delivery services are top holiday employers this year because of the increase in online orders and the need to deliver most of these packages before Christmas. Job seekers need to be wary of employment scams aimed at stealing money and personal information from job applicants. Keep an eye out for opportunities that seem too good to be true.

<strong>9. Look-alike websites</strong>: The holiday season brings endless emails offering deals, sales, and bargains. Be wary of emails with links enclosed. Some may lead to look-alike websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware, making dead-end purchases, and sharing private information. If you are uncertain about the email, go directly to the official website; you can check their listing on BBB.org/search to verify you have the right one.

<strong>10. Package delivery</strong>: Posing as reps from USPS, FedEx or UPS, scammers are sending messages claiming there is a problem with your package. These phishing emails are attempts to get access to your private information or download malware onto your device. They may also try to trick you into paying new shipping fees. If you think there may be a problem, do not click on any link in the email. Instead, go to the website of the retailer to check on any delays.

<strong>11. Porch pirates</strong>: With so much purchasing being done online, thieves are very boldly stealing packages off the front porches of homes. You can provide specific instructions for delivery to a secure place at your home. Or, have the package delivered to an Amazon or UPS drop box.

<strong>12. Puppy scams</strong>: Many would-be pet owners turn to the internet to find their future cat or dog, but experts say a shocking 80% of sponsored pet advertisements may be fake. Be sure to see the pet in person before making a purchase.

If you’ve encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ChicagoBuzz. For more information, visit BBB.org.