Briefcase: Riverside receives Gold Award from American College of Cardiology

<strong>Riverside receives Gold Award from American College of Cardiology</strong>

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> in Kankakee recently received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2024.

The award recognizes Riverside’s commitment in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. It also signifies that Riverside has reached a goal of treating heart attack patients with levels of care outlined by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association.

“This award recognizes the hard work our team puts forward to be a leader in improving the quality of care for heart attack patients,” said Phil Kambic, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare. “With the high occurrence of heart attack in our community, it’s our passion and responsibility to provide the best care possible to those we serve.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 805,000 individuals suffer a heart attack each year in the United States.

The recommendations of the Chest Pain MI Registry enable health care teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org/heart