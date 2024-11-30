Breifcase: SA Piggush adds to its team

<strong>SA Piggush adds to its team</strong>

<strong>SA Piggush Business & Retirement Planning</strong> in Bourbonnais recently announced the additions of <strong>Max Cinnamon</strong> and <strong>Emma Gordon</strong> to its team.

Cinnamon is an investment assistant, and he joined SA Piggush in June after earning his finance degree from the University of Kansas. A native of Limestone and a Herscher High School graduate, he has deep roots in the community. Scott Piggush, owner, interned with Max’s father back in 2004.

Cinnamon holds his Series 7 securities license and his Series 66 investment advising license. He has a passion for financial markets and planning and looks forward to expand on his experience.

Gordon is a client service associate, and she joined Piggush shortly after Cinnamon and is the welcoming face and voice of SA Piggush. Previously, she served as the secretary for the city of Kankakee’s legal department and comptroller’s office for five years.

Gordon is a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate and completed her associate degree in business at Kankakee Community College in 2018. She recently married Tim Gordon, and together they own the local restaurant, Chicago Dough Company in Bourbonnais.

Gordon oversees all aspects of client experience, including scheduling, branding, office administration, social media management and event planning. She also supports the team with account administration and compliance oversight, ensuring a seamless experience for the clients.

SA Piggush Business & Retirement Planning is at 395 William R. Latham Drive. The office phone number is 815-907-7360. For more information, visit sapiggush.com.