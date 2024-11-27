Main Street: Thanksgiving: A time for gratitude, humility, and service to others

<strong>Editors note</strong><em>: This is a new, updated version of Dr. Daake’s article for Thanksgiving 2014.</em>

“No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God.” <strong>— Abraham Lincoln’s Thanksgiving proclamation.</strong>

While much has changed in the last 10 years, the Thanksgiving celebration is very close to what I remember from my childhood. Thankfully, it is still one of the least commercial of all days. Of course, Black Friday, the day after, makes up for it. From big-box stores to small businesses and e-commerce, Black Friday has turned into Black November. Indeed that has made things a little less chaotic — I’m thankful for that, too.

During this Thanksgiving week, we read articles, hear sermons and watch television programs discussing the virtues of being grateful. Let me add my full endorsement to this. It is also a good idea to remember some interesting facts about Thanksgiving. In recent years, with the de-emphasis on teaching history or perhaps even more concerning the emergence of revisionist history, it is a good idea to share the story with younger generations.

Thanksgiving’s origins go back to the celebration at Plymouth Colony in November 1621. Regarding being recognized by the U.S. government, George Washington issued the first national government Thanksgiving proclamation, calling upon Americans to express their gratitude for the successful War of Independence and the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.

While a few states adopted Thanksgiving as a state holiday early on, noted magazine editor and author Sarah Josepha (the author of the nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb”) worked tirelessly to create a campaign to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. For 36 years, she wrote many editorials and sent numerous letters to governors, senators, presidents and other politicians.

It was Abraham Lincoln who finally noticed her request in 1863, at the height of the Civil War, and a proclamation asked that all Americans make a request to God to “commend to his tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife” and to “heal the wounds of the nation.” See the following website below for more details. history.com/topics/thanksgiving/history-of-thanksgiving

Each season, we remind ourselves of what we have to be thankful for. But I suspect we all have moments and days of griping, too. Some of us verbalize our complaints to those around us (I’m afraid I’m guilty of that), and others at least gripe to themselves. Every presidential election year, we see hundreds, if not thousands, of ads promoting what is wrong rather than right. All of us are likely thankful that the election is over.

I suspect even experienced “thankers,” realize that Thanksgiving is not just an act of being thankful but rather a time of giving to others, saying kind words, and doing some random acts of kindness. The people of Kankakee County have always been generous in helping others.

But being thankful that we have so much when others have so little can look like arrogance and smug pride if it doesn’t motivate us to take action. If we are not careful, we may even take pride in our thankfulness — that is — that we live a good life and, because of this, don’t suffer the consequences of sloth and laziness.

We may start acting and speaking like the Pharisee of Luke 18:11: “The Pharisee, standing by himself, prayed thus: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector.”

Furthermore, suppose we are thankful for a prideful act. In that case, the Apostle Paul warns us in I Corinthians 13:1, “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal.” Proper gratitude should create humility and an attitude of service towards others.

For the rest of 2024 and then on into 2025, consider even some little ways to show your gratitude. It is now the Red Kettle season for the Salvation Army. Rather than giving $50 all at once, consider getting a stack of ones, especially if you have children or grandchildren, and spread the money around. One reason for doing it this way is that those bell ringers need encouragement, too.

Many other opportunities to give back are available, such as Operation Christmas Child, donating coats and toys, and other items for people in the community.

One of my favorite stories from the thousands of stories compiled by Jack Canfield and Mark Victor Hansen in their Chicken Soup books tells of a nurse named Johnnie Dowdy who decided to pray the same prayer every day for 30 days after hearing her minister extol the virtues of 30 days of prayer. Thirty days of most any behavior, as you know, is more likely to become a habit than a 5-7 day effort.

Even before this singular prayer, this nurse undoubtedly blessed and helped people daily.

But it was not until day 21 that she was called on to perform miraculously.

Her prayer went like this: “I am available, Lord, to be used by you each day. Guide me, precious Lord, and lead me in what I say and do. May my words and actions be a witness that you are living in me. To the one that is lonely, may I be a friend? To those with heavy burdens, help me meet their needs. Lord, I do not want fame or fortune. My prayer is that you will use me to glorify your name. I have little to offer, but I will give you my all. Could you guide me to be what you want me to be? Amen.”

Ultimately this sort of prayer, or thought process, is the ultimate form of Thanksgiving. When we pray this prayer, the floodgates of opportunity beyond what we can imagine may very well be opened. So during this time of the year in our thankfulness, let’s make sure it is not something we take pride in nor feel that we fully deserve what we have achieved, rather let’s use the season to embrace a spirit of humility and be open to serving others perhaps far beyond what we can even envision.