Briefcase: Midwest Associated of Rail Shippers set winter meeting

<strong>Midwest Associated of Rail Shippers set winter meeting</strong>

The <strong>Midwest Association of Rail Shippers</strong> will host its annual Winter Meeting Jan. 14–16, 2025, in Schaumburg at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. The theme for the meeting is Starting the New Year on Track.

This rail industry meeting will feature speakers discussing their perspectives on the issues and trends currently impacting freight rail operations and shipping. The new location — convenient to O’Hare International Airport — will allow for expanded capacity as well as enhanced speaker and sponsorship opportunities. The schedule includes a day-and-a-half of presentations and several networking opportunities.

“The great programming and participation by many key industry decision-makers at the MARS Winter Meeting has made it a ‘must-attend’ event,” said MARS President Matt O’Kray. “As a result, we are moving into the larger and more convenient new location, allowing for continued growth of and enhancement to this marquee event. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Chicago area once again.”

The highlight of the Winter Meeting will be presentations from key industry leaders including, Christina Bottomley, VP business development & real Estate, CSX; Brandy D. Christian, CEO, Patriot Rail; Katie Farmer, President & CEO, BNSF; James Kornas, executive vice-resident–rail, Ozinga; Patrick Lortie, senior vice-president and chief strategy officer, CN; Kenny Rocker, executive vice president, marketing & sales, Union Pacific Railroad; among others.

New this year, professional development elements will be included to help attendees effectively start 2025. An exercise class as well as breakout sessions on goal setting and healthy nutritional habits will also be available.

Keynote speaker will be Dr. Chris Kuehl, managing director/founder, Armada Corporate Intelligence to discuss economic trends and forecasts.

Exhibit tables and sponsorships are now available. Registration fee for the meeting is $380 until Dec. 15. After that date, it is $430. Onsite registration will be $500. Register at mwrailshippers.com/event/2025-winter-meeting/.