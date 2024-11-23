Briefcase: First Financial announces grants to to local organizations

<strong>First Financial announces grants to local organizations</strong>

<strong>First Financial Bank</strong> and the First Financial Foundation recently awarded a total of $10,000 in grants to two organizations in Northeast Illinois.

“Serving communities is part of our culture, and we see these donations through our local partner organizations as investments in people and neighborhoods to create positive outcomes that will benefit us all,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.

Throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, First Financial awarded a total of $510,000, matching last year’s result as the largest grant campaign to date. The awards, made to 73 different organizations, are focused on promoting neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts, with a particular focus on low-income communities.

In Northeast Illinois, recipients include Still I Rise in Kankakee and Hoopeston Multi-Agency Service Center.

First Financial broadened the impact of the campaign by adding funding from CREA, a low-income housing tax credit organization.

Earlier this year, First Financial announced a new Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for 2024-2028, committing to $2.4 billion in lending and investments to low- and moderate-income clients and census tracts. The new CBA includes a goal of $18 million in philanthropy. The First Financial Foundation gave a total of more than $2.4 million in donations in 2023. First Financial’s giving is focused on helping groups that create and preserve affordable housing and workforce development, and those that provide housing counseling and promote financial and economic inclusion.

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati-based bank holding company. The company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services, including branches at 2000 W. Court St. in Kankakee, and at 216 S. Fourth St. in Watseka.