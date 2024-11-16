Briefcase: Riverside adds interventional pain medicine specialist

<strong>Riverside adds interventional pain medicine specialist</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Charonn D. Woods</strong>, an interventional pain medicine specialist, to its medical team.

Interventional pain medicine providers specialize in minimally invasive procedures to treat acute or chronic pain in the neck, back, shoulders and other major joints.

Woods completed his Doctor of Medicine at Saint Louis University School of Medicine (St. Louis, Mo.). He then completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation and his Fellowship in Pain Medicine at the Mayo Clinic-Rochester in Rochester, Minn.

In addition to his education, Woods is board-certified in pain medicine through the American Board of Pain Medicine and board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Woods is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group Orthopedic Specialists at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment with Woods, call 815-802-7090.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.