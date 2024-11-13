Briefcase: Riverside earns military-friendly designation again

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> in Kankakee announced Monday that for the third year running it has earned the Military Friendly Employer designation.

Military Friendly Employer award ratings recognition signifies an organization’s commitment to supporting the military community and fostering an inclusive workplace environment. In summary, the award ratings celebrate an organization’s comprehensive efforts in creating an inclusive workplace environment and providing meaningful opportunities for military-affiliated individuals to thrive and succeed.

“We are proud to announce that Riverside has been re-designated as a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer,” said Riverside president and CEO Phil Kambic. “This re-designation reflects our continued commitment to creating a welcoming and supportive environment for those who have served our nation.”

Earlier this year, Riverside introduced the Veteran Affinity Group which gives military veterans, spouses and dependents within the organization an opportunity to connect.

“It truly is wonderful to work for an organization that prioritizes military friendliness,” said Tierra Dixon-Sullivan, Riverside DEI coordinator and U.S. Army veteran.

Riverside Healthcare will be showcased in the 2025 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com, recognizing 338 employers.

“We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly.