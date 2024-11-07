How to ensure you save up enough for holiday spending

Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s and other holidays that close out the calendar are fast approaching. That means you’ll probably need to accumulate more loot than you may think for customary things like gifts, decorations, travel, hosting guests, and charitable donations this time of year. And therein lies the problem: Making sure you’ve salted away enough scratch to afford these to-dos.

Consumers are expected to spend an average of $1,638 this holiday season on gifts, travel, and entertainment, PwC reports, reflecting a 7% increase compared to 2023 and a 15% rise from 2022. Gift budgets are expected to rise 9.9% from 2023, per JLL, and Mastercard anticipates spending during the 2024 holiday season to increase by 3.2% yearly.

If you plan to keep up with the Joneses and spend consistently with these expected levels, you’re likely “going to need a bigger boat” (in Jaws parlance) or, in this case, a bigger budget. So, how do you get there and guarantee that those checks won’t bounce and that you can afford that hefty credit card bill coming in January? With careful planning, of course. Abide by these best practices, and you stand a better chance of making ends meet without major stress this holiday season:

<strong>Save early and often.</strong> Put aside funds whenever and wherever you can, ideally in a holiday savings account, well in advance to manage your expenses effectively.

<strong>Formulate a smart budget.</strong> Designate particular amounts for gifts for every recipient on your list and dollars devoted to travel, decorations, and entertainment. Set spending caps for each category carefully.

<strong>Shop smartly.</strong> That means capitalizing on sales, rebates, closeouts, bargains, discounts, and coupons. Compare price tags at different stores to find the best offers. Use online tools like Slickdeals.net to find the best bargains and sign up for cash-back sites like RetailMeNot to incentivize your purchases.

<strong>Keep tabs on your outlays.</strong> Regularly monitor your purchases to identify areas for potential savings and ensure you stay within your budget. Keep all receipts (including printouts of online order details), not just in case a return is needed, but to track your expenses responsibly.

<strong>Sidestep any impulse purchasing.</strong> Stick to the script, which means adhering faithfully to your predetermined shopping list to prevent spontaneous buys that could lead to overspending.

<strong>Manage travel costs carefully.</strong> If you expect to fly, drive, or take the train this season, investigate flexible travel dates, consider more affordable destinations, and seek discounts on flights and accommodations.

<strong>Partner up.</strong> Get a spending buddy to help you stay accountable for your holiday budget.

<strong>Give thought to alternative gift ideas to save more.</strong> Explore options like homemade gifts, custom experiences, or gift exchanges with family and friends that you can spearhead to spend less without showing up empty-handed.

<strong>Think creative décor.</strong> Instead of purchasing new decorations yearly, try making your own to save money. Invest in a fake but affordable tree instead of buying a real tree every year. Check out YouTube videos on how to craft your own ornaments.

<strong>Practice sponsor full credit card usage.</strong> Use plastic only if you can pay the balance in full after December to avoid costly interest charges.