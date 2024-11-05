What you need to last 2 weeks in an emergency

Let’s face it: Life loves to throw curveballs when you least expect it. One day you’re breezing through your to-do list, and the next, you’re staring at your flashlight like it’s the Holy Grail because the power’s out and you have no idea where the batteries are.

We’ve all been there, unprepared. It’s time to change that. Let’s chat about what you really need to survive for two weeks when things go sideways.

FOOD

You’ll want to have a stash of nonperishable food that’s easy to prepare and, dare I say, tasty. This is not the time to experiment with recipes that call for 20 ingredients you’ve never heard of. Think simple, comforting, shelf-stable and family-friendly (your family).

<strong>Canned goods:</strong> Beans, soups, veggies, fruits, stew, chili. Let me stress again: store foods your family is happy to eat now — things you regularly purchase and happily eat.

<strong>Pasta and rice:</strong> Both are great base options. Pair them with canned or jarred sauce, and you’ve got dinner. Pro tip: Precook some pasta and rice, freeze it, and just heat when needed if you have power.

<strong>Peanut butter (or any nut butter):</strong> Not only does it last nearly forever, but it’s packed with protein and doesn’t need refrigeration. Also, no judgment if you just grab a spoon and dig in.

<strong>Granola bars, trail mix and crackers:</strong> Think snacks but also calorie-packed options that keep you fueled without requiring cooking.

<strong>Powdered milk:</strong> This might sound a little 1950s, but it works. A splash of it can make you feel a bit more normal when cereal becomes dinner on day 10.

And don’t forget a manual can opener! Trust me, you do not want to be staring at a sealed can of chili with zero ways to open it.

<strong>WATER</strong>

This is not the time to cut corners. The rule of thumb is 1 gallon per person per day, which covers drinking, cooking and a little bit of washing up. You’re going to need at least 14 gallons per person for two weeks. Bottled water is easy to store, but make sure you check the expiration date. Yes, water has an expiration date that relates to plastic breakdown and potential contamination. Store your bottled water in a cool, dark place, and rotate through it periodically. If you find a bottle that’s a few years past its “expiration date,” don’t panic — it probably still is fine, but maybe just crack open a fresh one for good measure.

POWER AND LIGHT

Flashlights are your best friend when the power’s out. You know what isn’t? That drawer full of dead batteries. You need more flashlights than you think, and lots of batteries.

<strong>Solar or hand-crank chargers for your phone:</strong> Because, let’s be real, scrolling through cat videos or looking up “how to make a solar oven” will help keep your sanity.

<strong>Candles and matches:</strong> Old-school but effective. Just keep them in a safe spot, and maybe save the scented ones for later. A blackout isn’t the time to find out your family hates lavender.

FIRST AID

When someone inevitably trips over the cat in the dark or gets a mysterious splinter from who knows where, you’ll be glad you prepped a basic first aid kit.

Band-Aids, gauze, antiseptic wipes and pain relievers — all the usual suspects.

<strong>Prescription meds:</strong> Make sure you’ve got at least a two-week supply of any necessary medications. Now’s not the time to run out of anything important.

<strong>Thermometer and cold medicine:</strong> Because when it rains, it pours — sickness doesn’t care if you’re already dealing with a blackout.

HYGIENE

Two weeks is a long time to go without a shower, especially if you’re cooped up with family. Keep hygiene in mind so everyone doesn’t start daydreaming about how nice it would be to live alone in the wilderness.

<strong>Toilet paper:</strong> Stock up. Trust me. You don’t want a repeat of early 2020.

<strong>Hand sanitizer and soap:</strong> For when the water is precious and the germs are many.

<strong>Trash bags:</strong> Multipurpose! They’ll help keep things tidy, plus, in a pinch, they double as rain gear or a makeshift poncho.

COMFORT ITEMS

After day five of board games and “just for fun” pushup contests, everyone’s going to need a little something to stay sane.

<strong>Books, puzzles and games:</strong> Distraction is key. Have a stash of things that don’t require power. No, you cannot spend two weeks on your phone unless you want to drain that battery in two hours flat.

<strong>Blankets and warm clothes:</strong> If the power’s out, it can get cold — cozy up and pretend you’re camping, even if it’s in your own living room.

<strong>Comfort food:</strong> Chocolate, chips, that fancy cheese you’ve been saving. Treat yourself! Life without Netflix is hard enough.

PLAN AHEAD

In the end, prepping for a two-week emergency isn’t about stockpiling for doomsday; it’s about making sure you and your family are comfortable, safe and maybe even a little entertained while you wait for life to return to normal. And hey, if you end up not needing any of this, you’ll at least have an incredibly well-stocked pantry and a new appreciation for peanut butter straight out of the jar.