Heard on the street: Dam Tap changes hands

<strong>DAM TAP CHANGES HANDS</strong>

The Dam Tap bar, owned and operated most recently by Kankakee-based businessmen Dwayne VadeBonCouer and Dustin Kooy, has a new owner.

As of this past Friday, another Kankakee-based businessman, Rick Jones, has taken over operation of the 2,000-square-foot bar, 597 S. Washington Ave. It appears the location name will remain The Dam Tap.

While backing away from the business, Kooy remains the property owner.

VadeBonCouer, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a 1999 Kankakee High School graduate, said the transaction will allow him and his team to focus on operations of the 8 One Five, a downtown Kankakee bar and grill, 239 E. Court St., as well as his mobile phone repair business, iFix, 588 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

“We set out to bring back the nostalgia of the neighborhood bar,” VadeBonCouer said late this past week. He said he felt that task was accomplished.

He conceded business was slow this summer for the bar located near the banks of the Kankakee River.

He said this decision was the best route for he and Kooy to take.

Kooy is a developer in the core of Kankakee. He recently made public his plans to transform the former Rehr-Kaiser Funeral Home in the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue in Kankakee into a seven-unit condo.

“For less stress, this was the best route for us to take. This allows me to focus on 8 One Five and iFix. We brought back the bar. We made it better. We felt we got that accomplished,” VadeBonCouer said.

Attempts to contact Jones were unsuccessful.

<strong>PROGRESS REPORTER ENDS PUBLICATION</strong>

The Momence Progress Reporter, the long-running publication that primarily covered Momence and Grant Park, published its final issue Oct. 30.

The move ends 121 years of newspaper service.

The newspaper’s office at 110 W. River St. is for sale.

In the final edition, newspaper publishers Gene and Sue Lincoln, of Momence, who have operated the newspaper for decades, wrote that while rumors had been circulating regarding their retirement, they could now confirm they were closing.

The couple was honored this past summer as being the 2024 grand marshal for the Gladiolus Festival’s Grand Street Parade. They also received the Momence Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.

The couple had published the newspaper for about 40 years.

“It’s been a great run; the newspaper is over 120 years old, and some days, it feels like we have been here for all those years, and other days it feels like it was yesterday, but either way, it has been a privilege ...” they wrote.

“Thank you for allowing us to serve you for so many years. ... We will truly miss serving you.”