Briefcase:

<strong>Riverside adds to its orthopedics team</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Akhil Shori,</strong> an interventional pain medicine specialist, to its medical team.

Shori brings experience in the field, utilizing minimally invasive techniques to manage and treat acute and chronic pain, including conditions affecting the neck, back, shoulders, major joints and arthritis.

Shori received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the College of Medical Sciences in Nepal. He then earned his Master of Surgery in orthopedics at Era’s Lucknow Medical College in India. Following a year of practice as an orthopedic trauma surgeon, he relocated to the United States, where he completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation, as well as a fellowship in interventional pain medicine at the University of Minnesota.

Shori is also a member of several medical societies, including:

• American Academy of Pain Medicine

• International Pain and Spine Intervention Society

• American Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

• Association of Academic Physiatrists

• American Medical Association

• Indian Orthopedic Association

Shori is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group Orthopedic Specialists at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-802-7090.