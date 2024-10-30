Briefcase:

<strong>Riverside Healthcare adds to its Neurology Team in Kankakee</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of <strong>Matthew Guimond,</strong> a neurology nurse practitioner to its Neurology Team.

Neurology providers specialize in diagnosing and treating disorders of the brain and nervous system, including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and, strokes.

Guimond completed his Bachelor of Science in nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill., and his doctor of nursing practice, family nurse practitioner degree at Rush University in Chicago.

In addition to his education, Guimond is a board-certified family nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Guimond is accepting new patients at Riverside Neurology Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P510, in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call 815 935-0750. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.