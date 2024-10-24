Ask me anything: Grease relief, fingerprints on stainless steel

Does this happen to you? You get so involved in doing something that you completely lose track of time? You’re shocked to look up and see it’s time to go home when it feels like you just got back from lunch. Or you sit down for a few minutes to start a new book and suddenly you’re on Chapter 21?

Happens to me when I open my email inbox. I can blow through four hours without ever looking up.

There is a theory floating around that smart people are more likely to lose track of time (we like that theory, right?), as well as solid research to show that artists lose track of time when they are fully engaged in their artwork.

I suspect that the more often a person is fully engaged in whatever they are doing, the more likely that person is to lose track of time. All that to say, I really enjoy the mail I get from you, my dear readers.

<strong>Dear Cheapskate:</strong> I’ve thought many times about writing you with this question. Years ago, I used a product to wash dishes that was called Grease relief. It came in a red bottle with a white top that you pulled up to dispense the soap. The stuff worked great, and guess what? The product itself was blue, similar to the Blue Dawn that we use now. And then it went away and never came back again. Is it possible that the Blue Dawn we use today is the Grease relief that we used and loved back in the day? <strong>— Kathy</strong>

<strong>Dear Kathy:</strong> Interesting thought, but my research says Grease relief (yes, it is “relief” with a lowercase “r”) was originally manufactured by Dow Chemical, then sold to SC Johnson, who eventually discontinued it.

Curiously, I see that Grease relief is available online in a 22-ounce bottle for around $9 but is now manufactured by Malco Products in Ohio. I can’t say for certain that it is the same formulation as the original Dow product, but the name, packaging and product description seem to match your description. I’d check it out if I were you.

In scouting around to discover the history and outcome of your beloved Grease relief, I’ve discovered Grease relief developed quite a “cult following” — folks for whom it was their favorite cleaning product, especially for challenging burned-on kitchen messes and grease stains on furniture and clothing. This news may give many of my readers a reason to jump for joy. Be sure to let us know your review should you give Grease relief by Malco Products a try.

<strong>Dear Cheapskate:</strong> Is there a secret to cleaning stainless steel appliances to get rid of and prevent future smudges and fingerprints? Thanks. <strong>— Phyllis</strong>

<strong>Dear Phyllis:</strong> Most appliance manufacturers have come out with their versions of fingerprint- and smudge-proof stainless steel. Folks who have opted for this type of finish report that it works well but is more resistant to fingerprints and smudges than preventing this problem altogether. The way the stainless steel is treated to achieve this feature seriously changes its look, causing it to have darker, highly brushed appearance. If you love stainless steel for its brilliant, high-shine appearance, you may not care for that look.

Back to traditional stainless steel appliances. The folks over at This Old House really know their stuff, so I was curious to learn how they deal with stainless finishes that are so prone to showing watermarks, smudges and fingerprints. They suggest WD-40, the blue can of spray lubricant sitting on the shelf in many garages. WD-40 will clean the surface like a breeze but also protect against producing those marks for quite a while. This isn’t a permanent fix; you’ll have to repeat routinely but not nearly as frequently as with other cleaning options.

Caution: WD-40 is not a food-grade product. It is petroleum based and should be used with care on or around any surface where you will be handling food. Keep this in mind before you start spraying it around countertops and food. Here’s what I would do: Spray the product into a soft cloth, then use the cloth to apply it to the surface to be cleaned, rubbing it well into the surface by going with the grain (yes, stainless steel has grain just like wood, but you have to look closely to detect which way it goes), followed by buffing with another clean soft cloth.

Another option: Pour white vinegar into a spray bottle and spray down the stainless surface to be cleaned. Wipe it dry with a soft cloth. Now pour a bit of olive oil into a dry, clean soft cloth. Rub it into your stainless steel, working with the grain. Take a clean soft cloth and buff the surface. You will be removing most of the olive oil, but some will stay behind to create a thin layer of protection against fingerprints and smudges. Repeat weekly.

Hope that helps.