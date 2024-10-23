Main Street: We all have a little Eddie Haskell in us

“The insincerity of man-all men are liars, partial or hiders of facts, half tellers of truths, shirks, moral sneaks. When a merely honest man appears he is a comet-his fame is eternal-needs no genius, no talent-mere honesty” <strong>— Mark Twain</strong>

If you are older than 40, chances are you grew up with the original “Leave It to Beaver” television show of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Over the years, the show has been panned, mocked and derided for its unrealistic portrayal of modern life. Other shows of the time, like “My Three Sons” and “Fathers Knows Best,” have been similarly dismissed as unrealistic.

That having been said for a lot of us, our lives were much more like the Cleavers than so-called modern programs that portray dysfunctional families and weak, doofus-like fathers and celebrate the weird, off-beat behavior and attitudes of so-called advanced modern society. I won’t be a hypocrite and tell you I don’t enjoy one of these. My wife detests “Everybody Loves Raymond,” but I rather enjoy it because it, like most good comedy, exaggerates to the extreme how people act.

Back to the Cleavers. One particularly interesting character is portrayed by the late Ken Osmond (1943-2020). “The character, played in the original series by Ken Osmond, has become a cultural reference, recognized as an archetype for insincere sycophants,” Ward Cleaver once remarked, “[Eddie] is so polite, it’s almost un-American.”

Eddie was known for his neat grooming — hiding his shallow and sneaky character.” (Wikipedia) Ironically, in later life, Ken went on to become a policeman. He joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1970. He was a motorcycle cop. He survived being shot in 1980 and retired from the force in 1988.

Whenever Eddie would come over to the Cleavers and greet June and/or Ward, he would be sickeningly sweet and debonair. He might say, “Hello, Mrs. Cleaver. You look so nice today. Is Wallace (Wally) home? He and I are going to study for the English test.” He would then go upstairs and say to Wally, “Hey Sam, what is this thing your parents have about actually studying?”

Are we sometimes Eddie or Edith-like? Four hypothetical scenarios are presented below.

<strong>Scenario 1:</strong> You and your best friend are out to dinner. The service was a little slow, and the food was lukewarm. The manager comes around and asks how the service was tonight.

You say, not wanting to confront anyone. “Well, Mrs. Jones, it was one of the best experiences we’ve had here.”

Eddie’s response after the manager leaves: “The gall of that manager to ask us how things were. She had a sly grin and must know this place stinks.”

The J/W (June and/or Ward) response: “Thanks for asking. We always enjoyed eating here, but the service was a bit slow, and the food was not very warm. Perhaps you could mention something to the chef.”

<strong>Scenario 2:</strong> You have just finished a group meeting with your boss, during which he tells you that sales have been down and wants you and your colleagues to step up the action.

You say, “Well, Mr. Mango, thanks for bringing this to our attention. A good manager sometimes has to give us difficult news. We will do whatever we can to correct the situation.”

Eddie’s response to your co-workers after the boss leaves: “What a turkey! This would not have happened if he wasn’t so incompetent and supported us. Besides, we have received no raise in two years. He is just trying to save his own precious neck.”

J/W response to the colleagues: “Frankly, he does have a point, but we need to tactfully tell him in private that we are willing to help. He needs to go up to his boss and see if we can get more resources.”

<strong>Scenario 3:</strong> One of your employees, Jack, comes to you with a problem with his sick child and asks for a week off.

You say, “ I understand, but you realize we are during our busy time of year and need to have everyone on board. I’ll talk to some of your co-workers and see if we can get you off for 3-4 days.”

Eddie would tell the boss, “This employee is a real drag on the organization. He is always asking for time off. Please tell me no, so I can tell him no. Maybe we can even find a way to get him fired. He has six kids; why didn’t he stop at three?”

J/W type of response: “We are in a tight situation right now, so it will be difficult if you leave even for a week. But I know this is important to you. I can’t promise anything, but let me see what I can do. Maybe Mrs. Roberts, who just retired, would be willing to come back for a few days to cover for you.

<strong>Scenario 4:</strong> Someone comes to your door to sell you a solar system. They start out by telling you, “Many of your neighbors are getting this great deal.” You have posted on your door that you don’t allow soliciting, and you really don’t want to buy such a system.

You say, “Mr. Salesman, I understand that many of my neighbors are buying solar panels, but I am not interested now. ” Just to get rid of him, you say “Do you have a business card and materials so I can think about it more?”

The Eddie Haskell response. As soon as the person leaves, you tear up the card and materials saying, “Well, that’s one less sucker he’ll get. Didn’t the moron read the no soliciting sign. I might even let the Doberman out to chase him down the street.”

J/W response Either don’t answer the door at all, or if you do, kindly point out the no soliciting sign and tell the salesperson you’ve investigated solar and have decided it is not the right choice for you.

We all confront situations where we can be sarcastic and caustic. At one extreme, we can play the doormat, be overly friendly, and be played for a “mark.” On the other hand, we can be caustic like good ole Eddie. We may feel satisfaction in seeing people shrink away, but in the long term, remember people may forget what you said — but never how they made you feel.

Just the other day I was in my doctor’s office — he is a very competent and generally nice man. When I asked him a follow-up question about my labs, he was rather dismissive, “Don’t you remember we already talked about that.” That was not true. I was asking about the results in a different way. This is not enough to leave the doctor, but it changes my perception of him just a bit.

We come back to what Dr. Ed Piatt and I have been writing about for years: the use of emotional intelligence. Properly applied, it will help you avoid the dual traps of becoming a pushover or a sarcastic, cynical person.

Remember, Eddie might seem funny, but “Life is short. Don’t waste it with negative people who don’t appreciate you. Keep them in your heart but keep them out of your life.” — Unknown author