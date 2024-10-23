Briefcase: Riverside adds family medicine physician in Kankakee

<strong>Riverside adds family medicine physician in Kankakee</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Payal Patel</strong>, a family medicine physician.

Family medicine providers specialize in comprehensive and preventative health care for patients across all ages, throughout their health journey.

Patel completed her doctor of medicine and family medicine residency at Southern Illinois University in Springfield.

In addition to her education, Patel is board-eligible in family medicine from the American Board of Family Medicine.

Patel is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group Primary Care Associates Kankakee at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P310, in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, use the MyRiverside app or call 815-933-0194.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.