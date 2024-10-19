Your slow cooker is a great holiday helper

Got a hunk of meat that feels like it could double as a doorstop? The slow cooker says, “Challenge accepted!” Toss in that tough cut, add a splash of broth and the magical ingredients, and by dinnertime, you’ll have something that’s practically falling apart in deliciousness. Expensive cuts? Who needs ‘em when your slow cooker can turn a $5 roast into a meal fit for royalty?

Ever buy veggies that seemed like a good idea at the time, only to find them wilting away in your crisper drawer? Rescue them with the slow cooker! It turns sad, forgotten produce into soups, stews or the base of just about anything. Not only are you saving money, but you’re also avoiding the guilt of tossing out that bell pepper.

A slow cooker is like having your own personal sous chef. You throw in the ingredients, hit the button, and you’re free to handle life’s other chaos. Plus, it’s an energy miser. No oven heating up the house or making your electric meter spin like a carnival ride. The slow cooker uses about as much electricity as your grandma’s favorite nightlight.

Honestly, if you’re not already best friends with your slow cooker, it’s time to send it a friendship bracelet, especially with the busy holiday season right around the corner.

DIPPING CHOCOLATE

Melt batches of melting chocolate or almond bark for dipping fruit and other goodies by placing in a slow cooker on low. Stir occasionally. Holiday gift idea: Dip big pretzels into chocolate (white, milk or dark). Package in cellophane or other festive holiday containers and embellish with ribbons or raffia.

POTPOURRI

Turn your slow cooker on low, and fill the bottom with grape seed, canola or safflower oil; add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Do not cover, allowing the most wonderful fragrance to fill your home.

FONDUE

Serve cheese fondue from your slow cooker, set on low.

BAKED POTATOES

If you are short on oven space, place baking potatoes wrapped in foil in a covered slow cooker set on high. Cook for about three hours or until they are done to perfection. Amazing!

MASHED POTATOES

Yes! You can actually make mashed potatoes in your slow cooker, start to finish, and allow them to hold for hours until you’re ready to eat.

Place the potatoes, water and butter into a slow cooker. Add salt, pepper and garlic powder (optional). Toss to distribute evenly. Cover, then cook on high for four hours. Do not drain the liquid. Mash potatoes with a masher or electric beater, adding the desired amount of warm milk to achieve a creamy consistency. Keep warm on low or until serving. Mashed potatoes will hold for several hours using this method.

WASSAIL, MULLED CIDER

Use your slow cooker to make these hot beverages and keep them hot during a party. Place all ingredients in slow cooker. Mix well. Cover, set slow cooker to low and allow to simmer all day. Don’t boil. Serve hot. An unbelievable fragrance will fill the air while your guests enjoy a wonderful holiday beverage.

CHEX MIX

This classic combination of cereal, nuts, butter and seasonings cooks in your slow cooker so you don’t have to watch it or stir while it’s baking.

RECIPES

What’s that? You want specific recipes for all these amazing ways to make your slow cooker your best holiday helper? Oh, I am way ahead of you! While it is not possible for me to include my favorite recipes that keep my multiple slow cookers super busy starting with Halloween right through New Year’s, you can find them at EverydayCheapskate.com/autumn-recipes-for-slow-cooker. You’ll love this.

And now allow me get way ahead of the curve in wishing all my loyal fans and followers happy holidays.