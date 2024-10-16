Briefcase: Quant16 named finalists for Chicago Innovation Awards

<strong>Quant16 named finalists for Chicago Innovation Awards</strong>

Out of 350 nominees, Quant16, a digital modernization firm in Chicago, has been selected as one of the Top 100 finalists still in the running for the 23rd annual Chicago Innovation Awards. The awards celebrate the most innovative new products and services in the Chicago region across all organization sizes, sectors and industries.

More than 700 business and civic leaders will gather to honor the winners when they are announced on Nov. 14 at the UIC Forum.

Quant16’s Innovative Quantitative Financial Planning and Analysis (QFP&A) offering is being recognized for its value to organizations. By leveraging advanced data analytics and predictive insights, Quant16 offers executives to make faster financial decisions while uncovering hidden opportunities for optimization.

“This revolutionary approach maximizes efficiency, streamlines operations and ensures that capital is deployed for the highest returns, giving executives quick wins,” said <strong>Robert Blackwell J</strong>r., Quant16 chairman.

“Chicago continues to rise as a global hub of innovation that cuts across industries, large corporations and startups, for-profits and non-profits,” said Luke Tanen, president and CEO of Chicago Innovation. “The impact that this year’s nominees generated is profound–their new products and services generated $4.2 billion in revenues and created over 5,900 new jobs.”

As one of the Top 100 Finalists, Quant16 will received a $2,500 scholarship to attend The Practical Innovator, a day-long executive education course on Oct. 1 led by faculty who teach innovation at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management.

Each of the Top 100 Finalists is also in the running for the annual People’s Choice Award, selected through online balloting at chicagoinnovation.com. The judges will select 20 winners of the Chicago Innovation Awards.

In addition to being celebrated at the Chicago Innovation Awards on Nov. 14, the winners will be invited to ring the Nasdaq Bell in New York City.