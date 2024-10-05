Briefcase: Peters re-elected to Compeer Financial Board of Directors

<strong>Peters re-elected to Compeer Financial Board</strong>

Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced Tuesday that David Peters, of Manteno, has been re-elected to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors.

Peters will serve a four-year term and is among three people elected this year. He was first elected to the board in 2009.

Peters runs his family’s corn, wheat and soybean farm in Manteno. He serves on Compeer Financial’s Enterprise Risk and Corporate Giving committees and is a member of the Illinois Farm Credit Legislative Committee. He attended Kankakee Community College.

Peters is involved in his community, serving as a member of the Illinois Farm Bureau, Kankakee County Corn Growers Association, Knights of Columbus and Manteno Sportsmen’s Club. Peters and his wife, Janis, have two daughters and one son.

Elections took place via mailed ballots in August. Directors are elected across Compeer’s three regions, which follow state boundaries for the 144 counties the organization serves in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. There are 15 members of the board; 12 are elected by member-owners, and three are appointed by the board.

Additionally, 24 candidates were elected to a one-year term on the nominating committee, which is responsible for identifying, evaluating and nominating suitable candidates for director positions and future nominating committee positions.

For more election information, visit compeer.com/elections. Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving agriculture and rural communities. It provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services. It has an office at 570 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.