How to choose the right credit card

Americans love their plastic. For proof, ponder that the U.S. has approximately 599 million credit card accounts (as of the second quarter of 2024), and around 82% of adults carry at least one card, WalletHub reports. The average John or Jane Doe actually has 3.9 credit cards in their wallets.

Indeed, if you’re looking for a credit card, you’ll have plenty to choose from – thousands issued by hundreds of different companies, in fact, assuming you’re eligible. But with so many choices, where do you start, and what’s the right kind of credit card for you?

The answer will depend on your financial goals, how you intend to use the card, and your current creditworthiness and ability to qualify for a card. Let’s break down the different types of cards to pick from.

Rewards credit cards offer cash back or points on all purchases and often include attractive sign-up bonuses for meeting certain spending goals. But be forewarned: These cards may come with higher annual fees and interest rates that could diminish the value of the rewards if not managed carefully.

Cash-back credit cards come in handy because they simplify the rewards process by giving you a percentage of cash back on your purchases, with different rates for various categories like groceries. They typically do not cap how much you can earn. The caveat? They may have annual fees and higher APRs.

Travel credit cards are ideal for frequent flyers and regular travelers, offering benefits like free checked bags and priority boarding. You earn points or miles for travel-related spending that can be redeemed for flights, hotels, and other travel expenses. These cards often come with high annual fees and may have restrictions or blackout dates on rewards redemption.

Balance transfer credit cards are perfect for consolidating debt. That’s because they enable you to transfer high-interest balances and pay no interest during an introductory period. While useful for debt management, they often include a transfer fee and may revert to high APRs once the promotional period ends.

Store-branded credit cards reward regular patrons of a particular store or chain. They are issued by specific retailers and provide exclusive rewards and discounts for purchases at that store or online. They often offer initial perks like discounts on first purchases and special sale access but may come with higher interest rates and limited use, with some being usable only at the issuing store.

Student credit cards are geared toward young adults starting to build credit. They are generally easier to qualify for and include tools to help manage finances. However, they usually offer fewer rewards and may have higher interest rates compared to other credit cards.

Got a poor or limited credit history? Secured credit cards are designed just for you, requiring a cash deposit as collateral to help rebuild or establish a credit score. These cards typically have lower credit limits and require an upfront deposit.

Business credit cards help manage business-related expenses and often offer rewards for such purchases. They provide features for expense tracking and categorization, useful for accounting purposes, but may come with high annual fees and personal liability for the incurred debt.

Premium credit cards offer luxurious benefits such as concierge services and exclusive event access, assuming you have a high credit score and a strong credit history. They generally feature high rewards rates and premium perks but also come with significant annual fees and high spending thresholds to fully access the benefits.