Briefcase: First Trust and Savings Bank appoints new board direc

<strong>First Trust and Savings Bank appoints new board director</strong>

<strong>First Trust and Savings Bank</strong>, with offices in Watseka and Clifton, announced Tuesday the appointment of a new board director, <strong>John Caspary</strong>, following the retirement of longtime director <strong>James Caspary</strong>. The change marks the end of service by the senior Caspary and a continuation of leadership by the younger Caspary to the bank’s service area, encompassing Iroquois and Kankakee counties and beyond.

James Caspary, who will continue his involvement in bank leadership as chairman of the bank’s holding company, has been an instrumental figure in steering the bank through times of growth and transformation of banking products and services. Widely respected for his insight and commitment to innovation, James Caspary played a pivotal role in the merger of The First Trust and Savings Bank and the First National Bank of Clifton, where he had served as bank president for several years.

"We are deeply grateful to Jim for his countless contributions over the years," said Kerry Bell, bank president and CEO. "Jim's service on the Bank Board contributed to a high-performing community bank in the best tradition of a conservative financial institution, which is his legacy."

The board unanimously approved the appointment of John Caspary effective Oct. 1. He brings experience in banking and finance, with his current role being a leader in the Loman-Ray Insurance Group. John Caspary is expected to play a role in shaping the bank’s future while maintaining the reputation developed over the bank’s 115-year history.

Bell noted the addition of John Caspary underscores the bank’s commitment to navigating the evolving financial landscape with fresh perspectives. The board remains focused on expanding its digital banking capabilities, enhancing customer experience, and fostering sustainable growth in a technological-changing environment.

First Trust and Savings Bank was founded in 1909. For more information, visit ftsbank.com.