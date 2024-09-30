A free fun family outing of stargazing

If things are so hectic in your household that you can’t remember the last time you took a break for some family fun, perhaps it’s time to revisit an important concept: Time is like money. If you wait until you have some left over, you might be waiting forever. You may believe you don’t have time or money for family fun, but let me help you see things in a new way with a single word: schedule. Once something is on the calendar, you’ll find yourself scheduling around it, not crossing it out.

If you don’t have one already, create a family calendar that covers at least the next three months. Hang it in a visible spot where everyone can see it, even the little ones. Make it colorful and exciting.

Set aside three blocks of time over those 90 days and mark them in big, bright letters: Family Fun! Now that it’s on the calendar, it’s time to plan. And don’t worry — you don’t need to spend a lot to create wonderful memories together.

One idea that appeals to all ages is stargazing — discovering the stories written in the stars. To make the most of it, you’ll need to do a bit of homework. Visit the library or search online for sites like UniverseUnriddled.com and SkyandTelescope.org, where you’ll find plenty of fascinating stories and sky facts.

Start with this: The Big and Little Dippers are part of two larger constellations known as Ursa Major and Ursa Minor. These dippers, which resemble ladles in the sky, serve as great reference points for finding other constellations. First, locate the Big Dipper. The two stars at the end of its ladle, known as the Pointers, will help guide you. Follow a straight line from the Pointers upward to find the North Star.

Share these stories with your kids, point out other constellations and even make up your own tales. Enjoy the peace of being together under such an incredible canopy of nighttime majesty.

You can stargaze from your yard, a safe park or a rooftop if you’re in the city — just try to avoid house- and streetlights. The best views come from spots away from city lights. If you can find a safe country location, even better. You’ll notice more stars appearing as your eyes take about half an hour to fully adjust. The darker the better for stargazing success.

Of course, you’ll need some gear. Start with a big blanket, flashlights and hot chocolate. Background music can add to the ambiance, so bring a portable player. If you can find it, “Starwatching” by The Happy Crowd is perfect: “What a beautiful sight ... We put our blanket out on the lawn ... and we’re star watching, what a beautiful night!”

Bring notebooks to record each constellation you find, noting the date, time, weather and any other interesting observations. With any luck, you’ll have such a great time that you’ll want to make this a regular family outing. The more nights you spend exploring the skies, the more wonders you’ll discover up there.

Spending time together having fun is a great way for families to grow closer and maintain a healthy, happy dynamic.