Simplifying is simply fabulous

Anyone with a lick of fashion sense knows the secret of style is found in the accessories.

Men have it easy when it comes to accessorizing. All they have to worry about is a tie, a watch, a belt and maybe a briefcase. Their shoes don’t really count as accessories because they’re almost always the same color and height.

But women? We have to deal with earrings, watches, bracelets, rings, necklaces, belts, chains, brooches, scarves, glasses, socks, hats, headbands, handbags, briefcases and shoes of every style, height and color. Being properly accessorized is anything but cheap.

Years ago, I made a rash decision. In retrospect, I see it as a stroke of genius. Having owned and lost dozens of earrings in my life, I decided from then on that I would own just one all-purpose lovely pair of earrings. I would wear that one pair all the time. Why not? I wear the same ring day after day, year after year and have not yet been arrested for taking unacceptable fashion risks.

I made this decision for one reason: to stop spending money on earrings. It came with a fringe benefit I didn’t expect. I gained time and peace. I don’t waste effort trying to decide which earrings to wear. I don’t waste time trying to find earrings that match. I always know where my earrings are, so I haven’t lost an earring in many years. To my surprise, this one decision noticeably simplified my life. And it became my catalyst to discover more ways to simplify.

Gradually converting to all white linens and towels has simplified doing the laundry. Sorting is a breeze. Everything matches automatically. I never deal with faded towels or mismatched pillow slips. White goes with everything, and it never goes out of style.

Moving my husband from a drawer full of socks of every color, stripe, pattern to one style, one brand, one color has made an even bigger impact on me, the laundress. I haven’t matched socks in probably 10 years! They’re all the same, so I don’t need even divide into pairs. His sock drawer holds a stack of socks. He grabs two off the top; done deal.

I have learned that simplifying, even in small ways, makes my life more enjoyable. Want to simplify your life? Start small and see what happens. I have three ideas that might work for you, or maybe they won’t. Either way, I know they’ll help you think of ways that you can slow down and enjoy the things that really matter.

STOP BUYING CLOTHES THAT REQUIRE DRY-CLEANING

That $15-to-$20 tab every trip really adds up. Have you considered the expensive waste of time all those trips represent?

MAKE WATER YOUR DRINK OF CHOICE

Just think of all the cans, jars and bottles you won’t have to buy, lug home and the lug back to the recycling center, not to mention the cost.

DON’T ANSWER THE PHONE JUST BECAUSE IT’S RINGING

It’s a minor point, but just because it’s convenient for someone else to call you at this particular time does not necessarily mean it’s a convenient time for you.

It’s been said that the secret to happiness is not in getting more but in wanting less. The irony is that in wanting less, you will actually come out with more: more time, more joy and more money in your pocket.