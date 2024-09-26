Get yourself out of credit card debt

Americans like the convenience of paying with plastic and using credit cards. Problem is, many of us don’t pay off our card balance in full every month as experts recommend. And that can lead to pretty significant debt problems.

Consider that, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. consumers now have a record-breaking $1.14 trillion in credit card debt. This amount marks a $27 billion increase from the $1.13 trillion in credit card debt recorded in the second quarter of 2024. In fact, per TransUnion, the average credit card balance per consumer increased from $5,733 in the first quarter of 2023 to $6,218 in the first quarter of 2024.

Keep in mind that carrying that outstanding balance from month to month can rack up significant interest charges (the average credit card interest rate at the time of this writing is 24.72% APR, which is the highest rate since LendingTree started tracking rates in 2019). What’s worse, not paying at least the minimum payment due on your credit card can ruin your credit, jeopardizing your ability to qualify for future credit accounts and loans and possibly leading to bankruptcy, if you even qualify for it.

Tired of the red ink caused by unpaid credit card bills? Now’s the time to do something about it. Follow these 9 steps to dig yourself out of that credit card debt hole:

<strong>1. Dig into your level of debt.</strong> Record all credit card debts, including balances, interest rates, and minimum monthly payments. Add up all credit card balances to get a comprehensive view of your total debt.

<strong>2. Devise a budget battle plan.</strong> Determine where you can cut costs to allocate more funds towards debt repayment and track all sources of income and monthly expenditures using budgeting tools like apps or spreadsheets.

<strong>3. Reduce those rates.</strong> Contact your credit card companies to request a lower interest rate, which can expedite debt repayment. Additionally, ponder moving high-interest debt to a card with a lower rate (but be cautious of transfer fees and introductory periods).

<strong>4. Pick a repayment strategy.</strong> Two of the most popular are the debt snowball method and the debt avalanche method. With the former, focus on paying off the smallest debt first while maintaining minimum payments on others. Move to the next smallest debt once the first is cleared. With the latter, target the debt with the highest interest rate first while making minimum payments on the others. Continue to the next highest-interest debt after the first is paid off.

<strong>5. Pay extra.</strong> Whittle down your debt by applying extra savings, unexpected income, tax refunds, or work bonuses toward your debt.

<strong>6. Choose automatic payments.</strong> Arrange for autopay to avoid missing due dates, thus minimizing late fees and reducing your principal more quickly.

<strong>7. Amplify your earnings.</strong> Increase your income by taking on an extra job, side hustle, or independent contracting gig. Think outside the box by offering services like consulting, home repairs, or tutoring. Also, ask for a raise at your 9 to 5 job.

<strong>8. Get help when you need it.</strong> Reach out to a non-profit credit counseling agency for advice and to set up a debt management plan. If your debt is extreme and you have little recourse, try negotiating with creditors to settle for an amount less than what you owe. Explore bankruptcy only as a last resort, understanding the long-term consequences.

<strong>9. Don’t make your debt worse.</strong> Temporarily refrain from using credit cards until you have your debt under control. At the same time, salt away funds for unexpected expenses to avoid relying on credit cards.