Main Street: Make good decisions and avoid getting framed

<em>“Truly successful decision-making relies on a balance between deliberate and instinctive thinking.” – Malcolm Gladwell</em>

Ask the average person about making a decision, and they will likely tell you two things. First, they will tell you they make them all the time, and, secondly, they think they are pretty good at it.

However, extensive research by Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman in recent years challenges the conclusion that we generally make good decisions. Dr. Kahneman just passed away in March of 2024. He was an Israeli-American psychologist best known for his work on the psychology of judgment and decision-making and behavioral economics. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences along with Vernon L. Smith. His landmark research, along with his academic partner Amos Tversky, was featured in his 2011 book “Thinking Fast and Slow,” which is a must-read for any manager or leader or anyone who has to make substantial decisions.

In 2021, Kahneman, along with co-authors Olivier Sabony and Cass R. Sunstein, published “Noise.” A review by Blinkist summarizes it in this way: “Noise” (2021) is an exploration into the chaotic and costly role that randomness plays in human judgment. By uncovering the mechanisms behind how our minds and societies work, the authors show how noise — unwanted variability in decisions — is both inescapable and elusive.”

In “Noise” the authors provide convincing stories of how humans in a search for meaning, find what they consider patterns or confirmations of their biases even though the occurrence can be based on purely random events. For example, suppose an event has a one in 100,000 chance of happening to someone globally. There are approximately 8 billion people on the earth. In that case, this “extremely rare” event will indeed happen to approximately 80,000 people each year.

For simple decisions, we give a matter little time or effort. Decision-making experts refer to this as using a “heuristic” or rule of thumb. When it comes to larger, important decisions, most of us spend more time. A six-step process makes us slow down and consider the larger picture. This includes six components: defining the problem, developing alternatives, carefully evaluating the alternatives with specific criteria, making an informed choice, implementing the decision, and evaluating and providing feedback for future decisions. Going through the process means you are far less likely to experience what psychologists call “cognitive dissonance” after the fact — buyer’s regret.

For the rest of the article, I want to focus on step one, defining the problem or what is known as framing the issue. If we can operate in an open, non-politicized, or agenda-driven environment, the problem definition may go well. However, this is rarely the case. In so many situations, how you define the problem or “frame the issue” can very well determine the outcome of the decision. In a politicized environment, whether that is in government, business, or even your family, devious “framers” do this.

<strong>Defining a Problem or Framing It</strong>

Let me give you some real-life examples disguised to protect the innocent and the guilty. In an attempt to grow and change, a church defined the problem as “How do we break free from old-fashioned ideas to become more relevant?” This will produce a very different conversation than framing the issue: “How can we build on our strong foundation (the tried and true) and yet make change so we respect the past and embrace the future?”

In the first instance, “old fashioned” is used as a pejorative or put down. I have pointed out to several people in these discussions that the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and even scripture are tried and true, yet they could be considered “old-fashioned.”

A few months ago, a prominent local TV broadcaster here in Iowa asked a citizen, “Who would be the biggest threat to democracy — Biden or Trump?” I almost jumped out of my seat. That would be like asking her, “Who is the biggest threat to your children: you or your husband?” Journalists should ask hard questions, but framing an issue in a “false choice” mode is, in my opinion, both unprofessional and amateurish. I lost a lot of respect for her on that day.

Most so-called online political surveys you might get these days are, in fact, flawed in two unethical ways. First of all, the questions are loaded. For example, a question might be written in a way to push an agenda. They really could care less about your opinion. For example, “Do you agree that Senator Jack Snortley is damaging the country with his votes?” Secondly, if you answer in the “correct” way and want to “submit” your vote, you must make a donation and submit your name.

There are two important messages for honorable people who want to make good decisions. If you are leading a group that wants to make the best possible decisions possible, spend considerable time defining the real question. Get input, discuss, and even argue how the decision should be framed first. If you gloss over this, you can spend hours deciding the wrong thing. People are smart, and they can tell if you are manipulating the process to get what you want.

<strong>Avoid being Framed</strong>

An old sales technique is to close the sale not by asking if you want to buy, but by asking, “How many do you want, or when would you like to take delivery of your new car?” Who hasn’t experienced this when buying a new car? You get ushered into the finance office, where they start filling out the contract with all sorts of extra add-ons. Well, you’ve been framed! If you want to buy OK, but framing you is their way of keeping control. An effective counter is to simply be prepared to walk out.

If, in your proper professional role, you need to have input into a meeting’s agenda, but the agenda is given to you as you walk in, you’ve been framed. One of my best bosses always asked us for potential agenda items several days in advance of a meeting and let us know that if he did not have it published a couple of days or more in advance, we did not have to come to the meeting.

There are many other examples. Keep your antenna up. Ask some of the following questions: Did I have any input in deciding what the decision problem is? What potential hidden agenda items do others have? Why is someone trying to rush a decision beyond what is necessary? Does someone attack your integrity or professionalism when you question the framing of the issue?

Henry David Thoreau once said, “Think for yourself, or others will think for you without thinking of you.”

<strong>Dr. Don Daake</strong> <em>is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University and has an MBA from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. He can be contacted directly at ddaake@olivet.edu</em>