Briefcase: Thrivent receives 3 financial strength ratings

<strong>Thrivent receives 3 financial strength ratings</strong>

<strong>Thrivent</strong>, a Fortune 500 financial services organization, was recently recognized in three recent rating reports by independent agencies.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed its AA+ (very strong) long-term issuer credit and financial strength rating on Thrivent and gave the organization a stable outlook. The rating, which is the second highest of the agency’s 20 rating categories, highlights Thrivent’s distribution force, better-than-peer persistency ratio, strong competitive position and excellent capital adequacy as key strengths.

Moody’s Ratings affirmed Thrivent’s Aa2 (excellent) rating and stable outlook, the third highest of the agency’s 21 rating categories. Moody’s cited Thrivent’s excellent financial profile, which is supported by strong capitalization, good financial flexibility and stable cash flow from its in-force life insurance and annuity businesses. The agency also recognized Thrivent’s commitment to serving its members and disciplined risk management.

AM Best affirmed Thrivent’s A++ (superior) rating and stable outlook, the highest of the agency’s 13 rating categories. The agency recognized Thrivent for continuing to maintain its balance sheet strength and stability, strong operating performance, favorable business profile, and very strong enterprise risk management. They also noted Thrivent’s statutory capital structure, diversified product portfolio, and continued efforts to grow as positive factors.

“These ratings are indicative of the strategic and thoughtful way we run our business, and they represent our dedication to putting our clients first in everything we do,” said David Royal, chief financial and investment officer at Thrivent.

“I’m proud to work for an organization that’s committed to being a good financial steward of our clients’ resources,” said local Thrivent representative <strong>Larry Burton</strong>.

For more information, contact Burton at his office at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka. The phone number is 815-432-0355.