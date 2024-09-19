How to get the best deals on big purchases

Americans like things in big packages and large quantities. That helps explain why SUVs and trucks outnumber sedans on the road; McDonald’s patrons typically get fries and a drink with their burgers, and grocery shoppers often opt for combo/jumbo packs.

Not including major life transactions like buying a home, purchasing a car, paying for college, saving for retirement, funding a wedding, starting a business, or paying for medical care, there are several big-ticket items many consumers also spend big dollars on—including furniture and mattresses, costlier electronics like TVs, PCs, and game consoles, and home upgrades such as a renovated kitchen or swimming pool.

Interestingly, recent data from Prosper Insights & Analytics, a partner of the National Retail Federation, show that many of us are delaying or postponing the purchase of some big-ticket items. Case in point: the monthly share of consumers who indicate they’ve put off doing home renovation projects has risen to 26.6%, up from 18.6% measured five years ago. Meanwhile, 17.6% of consumers have deferred buying electronics, up from 10.9% in late 2019.

Whether the reason is inflation, recessionary fears, or otherwise, Americans seem to be thinking harder about major expenditures on costly goods and services. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

If you’re considering a big-ticket purchase soon, it’s wise to play it smart with your dollars. Before shopping, think carefully about what you need and set clear expectations for the product or service. Formulate a comprehensive budget that includes not just the cost of the item or service but also additional expenses like shipping, taxes, and future upkeep.

COMPARE WEBSITES

Next, use comparison websites and online shopping tools to thoroughly research various brands/models or service providers to understand their plusses and minuses, features, and limitations. Shop around and price across different online and physical stores, as costs can differ significantly. Trust in online tools and browser extensions to gather prices from multiple retailers and help you find the best deal. Then, search for discount codes and promotional offers on coupon websites, social media, and retailer newsletters that you can apply during checkout or in-store. Also, capitalize on apps and cashback websites if you want to earn rebates on your transaction, and use credit cards or store loyalty program reward points and offers to lower your costs further.

HAGGLE FOR DISCOUNTS

Additionally, don’t be afraid to try haggling with retailers for discounts or price matches and push for extra benefits like an extended warranty or complimentary shipping.

Carefully timing your purchase can also make a difference. Aim to buy during major sales events, such as Black Friday or President’s Day weekend, and keep track of price trends to ensure you purchase at the best price. If you’re pondering financing options, compare interest rates, fees, and terms in an apples-to-apples fashion and be mindful of any potential hidden costs or penalties.

Before checking out, scrutinize the store or provider’s return and exchange policies, warranties, and guarantees to ensure you can return the item or get your money back if needed. If you’re paying for labor or services, get everything in writing ahead of time. Once you’re confident in your deal, complete the purchase and confirm the order details, including the price, shipping information, and any rebates/discounts.

After making your purchase, track the delivery to ensure the product arrives as expected. Inspect the item upon arrival or the finished work to confirm that it meets your expectations and is free of defects. If you encounter any issues, quickly resolve them with the retailer, manufacturer, or service provider.