Groceries got you groaning?

If your grocery bill feels more like a mortgage payment these days, you’re not imagining it. Even though inflation’s been slowing, grocery prices have climbed about 21% over the past few years. Unlike that fancy latte, groceries aren’t optional. But while we can’t control the prices, we can outsmart them with a few clever strategies.

REMEMBER THE COUPONS

Ah, the glory days of paper coupons! Back then, we were all about the hunt-clip-sort routine, saving those precious cents wherever possible. Now retired, Teri Gault and “The Grocery Game” were game changers, helping us save 30% or more every week. But things have gone digital now — no more Sunday papers, just apps and in-store scanning. While it’s more streamlined, it can feel like you’re playing a game of high-tech hide-and-seek.

Don’t worry, though, because Kiersten Torok is a new coupon queen on the scene. She started couponing in high school after her parents lost their jobs in 2008, and when the pandemic hit, she doubled down on her skills. Now, she’s sharing her secrets on social media, making paperless couponing accessible to everyone. Check out her tips at Torok Coupon Hunter to start saving like a pro.

If you’re into tech, apps like Flipp let you browse coupons from all major grocery stores, and Ibotta offers cashback. It’s like having a digital wallet that pays you just for shopping.

BUDGET LIKE A BOSS

One of the best ways to control your grocery spending is to make a budget — and stick to it. Start by taking a good look at what you’re currently spending. Those crumpled receipts? They’re goldmines of information. If you don’t have them, your bank statements will do. Add up your average spending and set a goal, whether it’s to shave off $20 a week or just to avoid hitting triple digits every time.

But a budget isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about being mindful of what you’re buying. Before heading out, do a quick inventory of your pantry and fridge. Apps like YNAB (You Need a Budget) recommend a full sweep so you know what you’ve got and don’t end up with a sixth jar of pickles you didn’t need. Planning meals around what you already have saves money and cuts down on food waste — a win for your wallet and the planet.

PLAN YOUR MEALS, NOT JUST YOUR DAY

Speaking of meal planning, this isn’t just a strategy for fitness buffs or aspiring chefs. It’s a lifesaver for anyone looking to save a buck or two (or 20). Start by writing down what you plan to cook for the week or month. Get specific! Don’t just list “dinner.” Write “spaghetti with marinara, side salad.” This way, you’re shopping with purpose, not just wandering aimlessly down the pasta aisle.

And remember to plan for the unexpected. The grocery store can be a minefield of temptations — chocolate-covered almonds, anyone? Allow yourself some wiggle room for treats or those spontaneous cravings. Make it a line item in your budget so you don’t feel guilty when you reach for that artisanal cheese.

Meal-planning apps like AnyList or Mealime can help streamline this process. They allow you to create grocery lists based on your meal plans, reducing the chances you’ll forget something (and have to make a pricey second trip).

SHOP SMART, NOT HARD

If you’re prone to impulse buys — guilty as charged — consider shopping online and opting for curbside pickup. When you’re not wandering through the aisles, it’s much harder to fall victim to the lure of endcap displays or those “buy one, get one” deals on things you don’t need.

Plus, if you shop at multiple stores to catch the best deals, ordering online can save you both time and money. Compare prices, fill your cart and pick up everything in one go without the hassle of bouncing between locations.

For families, get everyone involved in the shopping process. Make it a game for the kids! Have them help scan coupons, pick produce or compare prices. It’s a great way to teach them about budgeting early on and makes grocery shopping a family affair.

GO BIG OR GO HOME

Buying in bulk isn’t just for big families or doomsday preppers. It’s a great way to save money, especially if you split the cost with friends or family. Not everything is a good bulk buy — nobody needs a gallon of mustard — but nonperishables like pasta, rice or canned goods can be wise choices.

And for perishables, consider splitting purchases with a neighbor or friend. If you both love strawberries but can’t finish a giant carton before they go bad, share the love (and the cost).

Food-sharing apps like Olio and Too Good to Go connect people in the community to share surplus food or buy surplus groceries from local businesses at a discount. It’s a win-win: You save money and help reduce food waste.

A FINAL THOUGHT

Groceries are a necessary evil, but they don’t have to drain your wallet. You can take the sting out of that weekly grocery run with a little strategy — think digital coupons, smart budgeting, meal planning and bulk buying. So go forth and conquer the aisles, fellow savvy shoppers.

For more info, resources and links, meet me at EverydayCheapskate.com/groceryapps.