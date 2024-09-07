Briefcase: On-demand lawn mowing app launched in Kankakee

On-demand lawn mowing app launched in Kankakee

A national on-demand lawn mowing company recently launched its service in Kankakee. GreenPal, which has been described as “Uber for lawn care,” is already being used in 48 states by more than 1 million homeowners.

GreenPal lends itself to being one way to get a lawn mowed this season. Here’s why:

• GreenPal’s technology allows local, pre-screened vendors to competitively bid on lawns ensuring homeowners receive the best price for all of their lawn care needs.

• Homeowners can order “contactless” lawn care for same or next-day service.

• More than 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60. This demographic is particularly vulnerable to health risks and greatly benefits from the added safety and convenience provided by our platform.

Homeowners can list their lawn care needs with their desired service date and lawn care companies then bid on the property based on the Google street and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides.

Then, homeowners select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.

Once the service provider has completed the job, they send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners pay using the app and can set up more appointments.

The app has already launched in about 250 major markets around the U.S. For more information, visit yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-kankakee-il.