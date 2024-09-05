Kitchen hacks you'll actually use

Fast food runs, deli detours and a grocery cart loaded with preprepared food can drain a food budget faster than a houseful of hungry teenagers. The secret to slashing your family’s food bill is to cook at home. And the way to become confident in the kitchen is to learn a few strategic “trucs” of the trade.

Truc (rhymes with “fluke”) is a French word that means a trick — not like a magic trick or illusion, but more of a shortcut, secret or a way to do something better, cheaper, easier and faster.

PERFECT RICE

Saute 1 cup of rice in 2 tablespoons of oil in a saucepan over medium heat until the kernels are well-coated and begin to turn bright white. Add 1 cup of water, bring to a boil, stir and reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes undisturbed. Remove from the heat (no peeking!) and wait for 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve. This trick scales up easily — just keep the rice-to-water ratio equal.

PERFECT BOILED POTATOES

Say goodbye to mushy boiled potatoes that fall apart. Fill a pot with enough cold water to cover the peeled potatoes by about an inch. Add a tablespoon of vinegar (white or apple cider works well) for every 2 to 3 quarts of water. The vinegar helps the potatoes maintain their shape and prevents them from getting too mushy.

PERFECT CUPCAKES

To make rich, moist “gourmet” cupcakes, skip the muffin tins and paper liners. Grease and flour heavy ovenproof porcelain coffee cups. Fill with your favorite cake or muffin batter to 2/3 full. Bake in a preheated oven at 325 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then invert the cups to pop out the cakes.

PERFECT PATTIES

Make perfectly shaped burger patties by tossing them against your cutting board to get rid of air bubbles, then pressing a dimple into the middle to keep them from puffing up too much.

TENDER, MOIST CHICKEN

When cooking a whole chicken, chicken parts or boneless skinless breasts in liquid (braising, boiling or stewing), make sure it never comes to a full boil, not even for a moment. Once you see that liquid starting to move, turn the heat down so it remains just below the boiling point. This is the secret to moist and tender chicken every time.

FRESH BASIL YEAR-ROUND

To enjoy “fresh” basil all year long, wash and pat the leaves dry between towels, then pick off the unbruised leaves from the stems. Pack them in a jar and cover completely with olive oil. Close the lid tightly and refrigerate. Use the “fresh” basil as needed throughout the year, along with the wonderful basil-flavored oil.

QUICK CHILL

Champagne, beer and white wines are best served very cold, around 43 degrees. That usually takes at least an hour in the refrigerator. But you can cut that time to 20 minutes or less: Fill an ice bucket halfway with ice cubes, pour in several cups of cold water, and add 4 tablespoons of salt. Plunge the beverage bottle into the ice bucket, adding additional water and ice until the bucket is full. In 10 to 12 minutes, your beverage will be perfectly chilled.

RESTORE SUGARED HONEY

To bring crystallized honey back to its luscious, drizzly state, place the container in a bowl of hot water until the honey is smooth and runny (five to 10 minutes). Alternatively, remove the lid and microwave the jar in 30-second intervals, checking after each round.

TAKE TURKEY TEMP

Slide the thermometer into the thigh horizontally, just until it touches the bone, and then pull it out slightly. Once it registers 165 degrees in the thigh — the slowest-cooking part of the bird — Thanksgiving dinner is ready.