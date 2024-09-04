Briefcase: Rooted Wealth Advisors adds client services specialist

Rooted Wealth Advisors in Bourbonnais recently announced the addition of <strong>Noah Posthumus</strong> to its team of client services specialists.

Posthumus brings nearly 20 years of experience in the service industry, and he will bring that knowledge to his new position.

Posthumus and his wife, Samantha, are proud parents of two children, Atticus and Penelope. A lifelong resident of Bourbonnais, Posthumus graduated from Kankakee Trinity Academy and went on to earn a degree in business from Kankakee Community College.

In his free time, Noah enjoys golfing, fishing and taking care of his lawn and landscaping. Weekends are for family, where he cherishes moments with his loved ones. Posthumus’ enthusiasm and experience make him an invaluable asset to the Rooted Wealth Advisors team.

Rooted Wealth Advisors is now at 389 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com.