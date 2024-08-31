<strong>Q:</strong> I recently ordered a new 2024 Ford F-150 crew cab. I am considering having a ceramic coat done by a local detail shop. They’re asking $3,200 and state that they’ll provide a lifetime warranty. Your thoughts on this product? <strong>— T.M., New Lenox, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s good stuff. It had better be for that price! Even the best car wax products are not as good as ceramic. It’s like wax on steroids. Water beads off a well-waxed car, but people claim that the hard ceramic coating is so slick that a good rain is all they need to keep the vehicle clean. If you do choose to wash your truck, it will be a lot easier.

<strong>Q:</strong> I am writing about the question and your answer about why auto manufacturers still put tachometers in vehicles. You stated in your answer that since most vehicles have automatic transmissions, they don’t have a practical purpose. Quite a few manufacturers now build cars that are automatics but have paddle shifters so the driver can have a manual experience without the clutch. I use my paddle shifters quite a bit. In these instances, I like having the tachometer so I can see the revs as I shift through the gears. <strong>— A.K., Elk River, Minnesota</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I use my paddles all the time. Love them. As I have mentioned before, they were first used on Formula 1 race cars. You have a good point about shifting at the optimum rpm, but I listen to my engine.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have a 2019 Toyota Tacoma Sport. I do most of the non-tech work myself: oil changes, filters, grease drive shaft, etc. I have to remove the skid plate when changing the oil. Replacing it has become a chore due to a back problem. Is the skid plate really necessary if you’re not off-roading? I drive all highways. <strong>— M.F., East Hartford, Connecticut</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You can certainly live without the skid plate. Yes, it keeps the engine safe in rough terrain, but it also protects the engine from road debris. Just don’t run over any cinder blocks or roadkill.

<strong>Q:</strong> I purchased, from the original owner, a 1963 Chevy Nova SS in beautiful condition. It additionally underwent a 2-year professional makeover adding power steering, A/C, power windows, power disc brakes, 700R automatic four speed transmission, plus a newly re-built 68 Corvette 350 CID engine, which runs perfectly. So, here’s my question: What’s your interval of doing the engine oil change to keep it alive and well? <strong>— B.C., Somers, Connecticut</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I had a 1965 Impala SS with the Chevy small-block engine. It needed 10W-30 oil and required changing every 3,000 miles or 3 months. I would suggest synthetic oil in your expensive toy. I miss mine.