Briefcase: Riverside welcomes women's health specialist doctor

<strong>Riverside welcomes women’s health specialist doctor</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Dr. Clementina Asamoah</strong>, a women’s health specialist.

Asamoah completed her doctor of medicine degree at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., and her obstetrics and gynecology residency at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University in Detroit.

In addition to her education, Asamoah is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association and the National Medical Association. She is also board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Asamoah is accepting new patients at Riverside Medical Group — Women’s Health Specialists, Bourbonnais at 338 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, and at Riverside Medical Group — Women’s Health Specialists, Kankakee, at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P610, Kankakee.

To schedule an appointment with Asamoah use the MyRiverside app or call 815-935-4651.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.