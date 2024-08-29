Easy budget habits to build

Surprising fact: More than one in four Americans don’t use a budget because they believe it’s unnecessary, according to a Credit.com survey conducted last year. Among those polled, men were slightly more likely than women to hold this view, and women were almost 4% more likely than men to believe they won’t adhere to a budget. Other reasons consumers avoid budgeting are because they doubt they’ll stick to it (24%), don’t want to feel restricted (15%), are afraid to check their bank accounts (12%), simply don’t feel like making a budget (10%), and are unsure how to start (10%).

Interestingly, according to a report by the CFP Board, more than two-thirds of consumers believe a budget would help them achieve their personal and family goals, yet 40% admit they have never had a budget.

When was the last time you created a household budget – if ever? Even if it’s been a while, it’s never too late to start and benefit from budgeting best practices.

To develop effective budget habits and achieve your financial goals, follow these detailed steps:

<strong>Monitor your earnings and spending carefully.</strong> Log every expense into a spreadsheet, notebook, or budgeting app. Try to categorize your expenses as either variable (eating out, entertainment) or fixed (mortgage/rent, utility bills). Additionally, record all sources of income, such as your salary, side hustle, and any other earnings, so that you know exactly what you earn.

<strong>Define your short-term and long-term financial objectives.</strong> Determine what you aim to accomplish in the near future, such as paying off your student loan debt and over a longer period, like buying a home. Then, prioritize your goals according to timeline and importance so that you can focus on the most essential objectives/aims first.

<strong>Develop a monthly budget.</strong> First, list all earnings and bills for the month. Then, assign particular amounts of money to each expense category based on your chosen priorities and previous spending habits. Build in some flexibility and alter your budget if your spending or earnings change.

<strong>Cut out the fat.</strong> Trim unnecessary expenses like that gourmet coffee you get every morning, that extra streaming channel you don’t need, and other bills that can easily be eliminated.

<strong>Use budgeting tools.</strong> Smartphone apps and online resources can help you keep closer tabs on what you spend and what you bring in, including loan calculators, Excel spreadsheets, and sites/apps like Mint.

<strong>Sign up for automatic bill payments</strong> to ensure that your amounts owed are paid punctually, quickly, and seamlessly.

<strong>Salt away for rainy days and emergencies.</strong> Create an emergency fund for serious events like losing your job and open a savings account or certificate of deposit to stash extra funds for smaller events and unexpected needs. Aim to save enough to cover three to six months of living expenses.

<strong>Regularly evaluate and tweak your budget as needed.</strong> Try to keep tabs on what you’re spending and bringing in weekly or at least monthly and adjust accordingly. Always double-check your math.

<strong>Treat yourself from time to time.</strong> Celebrate your budgeting progress by splurging on a low-cost reward, which can further incentivize you to maintain the previous positive budget habits.